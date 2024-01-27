Yankees feature four players on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list

Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Spencer Jones during media day on April 5, 2023. Renegades Media Day

With more prospect lists rolling out before Spring Training, the Yankees’ best young players continue to be discussed, as MLB Pipeline released their top-100 list. Pipeline would place four Yankees on the list, with Jasson Dominguez (#41) graded out as their top prospect, and while there’s some fair criticism of his placement, there were still three other players included on the list. Spencer Jones (#84), Roderick Arias (#86), and Chase Hampton (#92).

The familiar trio of Dominguez-Jones-Hampton finds themselves on another top-100 list, and the promise regarding the farm system seems to warrant excitement around the Yankees’ future.

Four Yankees Land on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Vanderbilt right fielder Spencer Jones (34) hits a single against Texas A&M during the eighth inning at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, April 28, 2022. Vandy Tam Base 042822 An 010

Jasson Dominguez was one of the fastest risers in Minor League Baseball, climbing from Double-A to the Major Leagues and ascending to new heights in the second half. The switch-hitting phenom posted a 167 wRC+ after the All-Star Break, earning a promotion to the Major Leagues in September. He swatted four home runs in eight games for the Yankees, displaying a great eye at the plate and an excellent feel for power, something that has stuck with him through the Minor Leagues.

Personally? I believe that #41 is way too low for Dominguez, who has some of the best underlying metrics in the prospect world due to his improving contact rates and strong exit velocity numbers. It’s fair to limit his upside since he’ll likely end up in a corner outfield spot instead of centerfield, but the bat is a lot better than some of the position players ranked ahead of him, and his blazing speed should generate plenty of value as well.

Sep 6, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the third inning for his first career home run at Yankee Stadium against the Detroit Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Jones was ranked lowest by MLB Pipeline compared to Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus, who both had him in their top 50. Similarly to Dominguez, I feel his placement on the list was low, and while I understand the volatility in his bat, the defense and speed elevate his profile a lot. He’s an excellent defensive centerfielder with incredible sprint speed and power, even if he doesn’t become much more than an average hitter at the MLB level he’ll still generate positive value due to his other skills.

Roderick Arias is right around where he should be given his youth, as while he’s uber-talented, he hasn’t played above the Complex League and still needs to work on his hit tool. A switch-hitter, the teenager has a power-speed combination that has opened many eyes in the organization and the prospect world. He was ranked in Baseball America’s top 100 in a similar range but was left off of Baseball Prospectus’ list due to concerns about his hit tool.

Chase Hampton was the lowest-ranked prospect in their top 100 representatives, and he likely should have been bumped up a few spots based on his stuff and projectability. He was ranked in the top 60 on Baseball Prospectus and top 75 on Baseball America, so it feels as if 92 is a bit low based on other outlets, and having the third-best K-BB% in the Minor Leagues despite having no prior professional experience.

It’s a talented crop of prospects, and the Yankees should be excited about their future given their bevy of young prospects in the farm system.