Yankees ‘fear’ most hated rival will steal Juan Soto in free agency

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees may be looking over their shoulders at a fierce rival more ready to snag Juan Soto.

Red Sox could land Juan Soto on larger offer than Yankees

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, the Yankees may low-ball Soto below his $600 million asking price in free agency. Heavy Sports’ Max Dible relayed Miller’s recent statements, which should be concerning for New York:

“Randy Miller of NJ.com made an appearance on WFAN on Friday, November 30, during which he said that he has heard the Yankees won’t be able to go higher than $550 million for Soto. Miller added that he “believes,” though is not outright reporting, that Soto may already have multiple offers of $600 million-plus from competitors like the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets,” Dible wrote.

“I’m hearing the Yankees fear the Red Sox more than anyone,” Miller said, per Danny Abriano of SNYtv. “I think the Mets are definitely in play and the Red Sox are in play. And I don’t think he’s going to the Yankees.”

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Red Sox named likely higher bidders than $550M Yankees

Throughout much of the fall, it has been widely speculated that the Dominican superstar would garner at least $600 million on his next multi-year deal. Soto was even reported at one point to be in line for as much as $700 million.

Last week the Red Sox emerged as serious contenders to land the generational talent after taking a backseat to the Yankees and New York Mets in the sweepstakes. They have a strong defensive foundation in their outfield headlined by Jarren Duran (8.7 WAR) and Wilyer Abreu (3.5 WAR) that Soto (7.9 WAR) could elevate to winning levels in 2025.

Soto could give Red Sox & other Yankees rival title edge

Soto has the talent to lift the Red Sox (81-81) over the Yankees (94-68) in the AL East next season. That would not bode well for New York nor help them remain on top of their bitter rivals in next year’s World Series chase.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets also cannot be slept on. Mets owner Steve Cohen has openly been willing to break the bank to add a nonpareil talent to his fringe World Series caliber roster. Soto would be handsomely paid across the waters in Queens, NY.

Of course, money talks quite loudly in free agency. The Yankees have $193.2 million on their books for next season and a projected total payroll of $229M according to Spotrac. Soto could run them $50 million-plus annually on average on a lucrative long-term deal. That’s not even taking into account the Yankees putting their foot down as the highest bidder at the auctioning table.

The five-time Silver Slugger Award winner is expected to make his decision prior to winter meetings starting on Dec. 9. This latest development could greatly impact the Yankees’ outlook moving forward, as they were one-step away from winning the World Series in 2024 and could very well do so in 2025 if they bring their four-time All-Star back.