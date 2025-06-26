Yankees fans are disrespecting rookie outfielder — but he’s quietly making a big impact

The Yankees have a history of being tough on young players, but Jasson Dominguez deserves more grace than he’s getting.

At just 22 years old, Dominguez is navigating his first full MLB season while facing sky-high expectations from fans and media alike.

And while the numbers aren’t mind-blowing, they reveal a young player steadily adapting and finding ways to contribute.

Offense worth building around

So far this season, Dominguez is hitting .253 with a .341 on-base percentage and a .737 OPS across his first extended MLB stint.

He’s launched six homers, stolen 12 bases, and is walking at an impressive 12.1% rate — showing early plate maturity.

For a rookie still learning the ropes, those numbers aren’t just respectable — they suggest he’s more advanced than many realize.

It’s easy to forget how rare it is for a 22-year-old to hold an above-average offensive line in the big leagues.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Underlying numbers tell the real story

Dig deeper into the metrics, and Dominguez’s profile becomes even more intriguing for the Yankees moving forward.

He ranks in the 85th percentile in sprint speed and owns a 49% hard-hit rate, meaning his contact is consistently impactful.

While his overall slugging may seem modest, he’s doing real damage against right-handed pitching — hitting .279 with a .435 slugging percentage.

His struggles against lefties are dragging down his full-season line, but as a left-handed hitter, he’s already borderline elite.

Defensive work in progress — but improving

Early in the season, Dominguez looked shaky in center field and was credited with -5 outs above average.

However, he’s started to clean things up, showing fewer lapses and improved reads as he settles into the defensive grind.

Like any young outfielder, consistency is a challenge, especially at Yankee Stadium — a park that punishes inexperience.

But progress has been steady, and he’s proving he can handle center field duties with more polish and confidence.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Not a trade chip — a long-term piece for the Yankees

There’s been some noise about Dominguez as a potential trade piece, but that argument ignores the long-term value he’s already creating.

The Yankees would be making a major mistake flipping a switch-hitting, 22-year-old outfielder with power, speed, and high OBP potential.

He’s not just surviving — he’s setting a foundation to become a consistent, well-rounded everyday player over the next decade.

Cutting bait now would be like tossing a lottery ticket just as the numbers start lining up.

A rare mix of youth and upside

The Yankees need players like Jasson Dominguez — guys who can grow into stars while providing value in the present.

He’s not perfect, but he’s giving the team exactly what it should want from a developing rookie — improvement and impact.

Given more time and reps, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dominguez emerges as one of the team’s most dynamic offensive weapons.