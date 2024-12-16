Yankees facing an $18.5 million decision with declining starting pitcher

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are grappling with how best to utilize Marcus Stroman in their starting rotation for the upcoming season, particularly after trading Nestor Cortes earlier this offseason. General manager Brian Cashman hinted at Stroman’s potential role during the Winter Meetings, suggesting that his place in the rotation could be more significant than initially assumed.

“Don’t make any assumptions on where Stro would slot for us, because he may very well be playing an important role for us, even though right now the perception might not be the case with who might be perceived to be in front of him,” Cashman said Friday, per the NY Daily News. “Let’s just see how our winter shakes out.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Contract and Trade Market Challenges

Stroman is owed $18.5 million for the 2025 season, a significant salary that the Yankees would ideally move off the books to create financial flexibility for additional roster upgrades.

However, finding a trade partner willing to take on his contract is proving to be a challenge. With teams across the league tightening budgets and prioritizing younger, cost-controlled talent, the market for Stroman may be limited unless the Yankees are willing to eat some of his salary or attach a prospect to sweeten the deal.

Stroman’s 2024 Performance and Potential Fit

The 33-year-old right-hander endured an inconsistent 2024 campaign, posting a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings. While his strikeout rate dropped to 6.58 per nine innings, his signature ability to generate ground balls remained intact, with a 49.2% ground ball rate. Stroman’s mix of a heavy sinker and secondary pitches, including a slider and cutter, makes him a serviceable back-end rotation option, especially in a pitcher-friendly environment like Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stroman’s durability and veteran experience provide value, even if his performance doesn’t match the top-tier arms in the rotation. He could fill a stabilizing role behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón, giving the Yankees a reliable option to eat innings and keep the bullpen fresh. The problem is his declining velocity, which goes hand-in-hand with his lack of efficiency.

Yankees’ Rotation Depth After Cortes Trade

The departure of Nestor Cortes leaves a noticeable gap in the Yankees’ rotation depth. Cortes provided a left-handed option with a knack for keeping hitters off-balance, something the Yankees will now rely on Fried to replicate at a higher level. Without Cortes, the Yankees have a clearer path for Stroman to slot into the rotation unless further moves are made.

Should Stroman remain on the roster, he would likely compete with Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil for one of the final rotation spots. Both Schmidt and Gil offer upside, but Stroman’s experience is valuable. If he passes 140 innings pitched in 2025, a player option for the 2026 season triggers, so the Yankees will undoubtedly keep him below that.

Financial Implications of Keeping Stroman

Retaining Stroman for the season could complicate the Yankees’ efforts to stay under the luxury tax threshold or allocate resources to other pressing needs, such as adding offensive firepower or improving bullpen depth. However, if the trade market remains stagnant, the Yankees may have little choice but to embrace Stroman’s presence in the rotation and hope for a bounce-back campaign.

While trading Stroman remains an option, the Yankees’ plans for him in 2025 appear flexible. Whether he’s dealt or utilized as a key piece of the rotation, Stroman’s role will likely adapt to the team’s needs.