Yankees face daunting challenge in Game 2 of ALDS

The Yankees are gearing up to face the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday night. After a more favorable pitching matchup in Game 1 against Michael Wacha, the Yankees will face a much tougher challenge in Game 2, as they go up against Cole Ragans, one of the best left-handed starters in baseball this year.

Cole Ragans: A Dominant Force on the Mound

Cole Ragans, the Royals’ 26-year-old lefty, posted an impressive 3.14 ERA during the regular season, throwing 186.1 innings with 10.77 strikeouts per nine innings. He also maintained a 74.7% left-on-base rate and a 40.7% ground ball rate, making him one of the most formidable pitchers in the league.

Ragans last faced the Yankees on September 11, where he gave up just two earned runs and a home run while striking out seven batters over six solid innings. The Yankees were able to get a small glimpse of his capabilities, which could provide them with some advantage heading into Game 2.

Breaking Down Ragans’ Pitch Arsenal

Ragans employs a five-pitch mix: a four-seam fastball, change-up, slider, cutter, and knuckle curve. His fastball averages 95.4 mph, a strong velocity for a lefty, and has held batters to a .213 batting average and a .361 slugging rate this season. But it’s his change-up that has been most effective, generating a .183 batting average and boasting an impressive 47.8% whiff rate.

The change-up, which comes in at 84.8 mph, looks like his fastball but drops unexpectedly, making it a deadly weapon for strikeouts. He also mixes in his knuckle curve, which he uses sparingly but effectively, producing 20 strikeouts on just 10.4% usage.

Yankees’ Struggles Against Left-Handed Pitching

The Yankees have had a tough time against lefty pitchers this season, which makes the Ragans matchup even more daunting. They posted a .235 batting average against lefties this year, ranking 24th in the league, and their .387 slugging percentage places them 18th.

Although they ranked 10th in wRC+ at 107, which shows some ability to generate runs, the Yankees have struggled to create damage contact and extra-base hits against left-handers. Despite their low strikeout rate against lefties, they will need to find ways to capitalize on their opportunities against Ragans.

Carlos Rodon Takes the Mound for the Yankees

On the other side, the Yankees will start Carlos Rodon in Game 2. The Royals haven’t fared much better against left-handed pitching this season, hitting .243 against southpaws, which ranks 17th in the league. However, their slugging percentage of .380 ranks 23rd, and their 84 wRC+ places them 26th overall, indicating a significant struggle to produce offense against left-handers.

While the Yankees may have their own struggles against lefty pitchers, the Royals’ offense has been even worse, giving the Yankees hope that they can capitalize on this pitching matchup.

The Key to Game 2: Rodon’s Performance

The outcome of Game 2 will largely depend on Carlos Rodon’s performance. Rodon has been volatile throughout the season, but he is coming off a solid September, which could bode well for his playoff performance. With a one-game lead in the series, the Yankees have an opportunity to put the Royals in a difficult position if they can win at home. Rodon’s ability to limit the Royals’ offense will be crucial in determining whether the Yankees can take a commanding lead in the series.

Game 2 presents a chance for the Yankees to take control of the ALDS, but they will need strong performances from both their offense and Rodon to overcome Ragans and the Royals.