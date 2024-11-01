Yankees face a $100+ million dilemma with volatile infielder

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Yankees face several pivotal decisions this offseason, and while the focus is largely on securing a long-term deal with superstar slugger Juan Soto, volatile infielder Gleyber Torres presents another complex decision for the front office.

Cashman’s Longstanding Dilemma with Torres

General manager Brian Cashman has entertained trade talks involving Torres multiple times in recent years, only to hold off due to limited interest in the market. Despite this uncertainty, Torres has made it clear that he wants to stay in New York, yet the Yankees may have to prioritize Soto over Torres given the financial constraints of locking in a contract for Soto that could span 13 or more years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Torres’ Strong Second Half Bolsters His Value

At 27, Torres had an intriguing 2024 season, appearing in 154 games and hitting .257/.330/.378 with 15 home runs, 63 RBIs, a 20.5% strikeout rate, and a 9.8% walk rate. His season was highlighted by a post-All-Star break surge, where he slashed .292/.361/.419, markedly increasing his value. Torres also proved to be a reliable offensive contributor in the postseason, hitting .241/.348/.397 with two home runs and eight RBIs over 14 games.

Defensive Struggles Continue to Drag Down Torres’ Value

While Torres’ offensive output is respectable, his defense at second base has been a considerable liability. Over 1,342.2 innings, he recorded a .969 fielding percentage with a career-high 18 errors, -11 defensive runs saved, and a -7 outs above average. Despite his improved play in the latter half of the season, his defensive metrics have raised concerns about his long-term role at second base.

Can Torres Be the Yankees’ Long-Term Leadoff Hitter?

Torres has demonstrated the potential to be an effective leadoff hitter, hitting .283/.350/.405 in that spot over 237 at-bats this season. While his power numbers dipped, his ability to get on base and drive the ball to the outfield proved valuable. With a future salary estimated around $18 million per year, a seven-year, $128-million contract could be on the table for Torres in free agency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Financial Flexibility Hinges on Soto’s Decision

If the Yankees secure Soto with a contract that could pay him $50 million or more annually, they would still have some flexibility to retain Torres. Anthony Rizzo’s potential $17 million luxury tax hit, if his club option is exercised, and the $5.75 million freed from Tommy Kahnle’s departure would help balance the budget. However, if Soto’s contract stretches the budget to its limits, Torres may become unaffordable for the Yankees, prompting them to consider other options at second base.

Alternatives at Second Base: Chisholm or Durbin

If Torres leaves, the Yankees have options, including moving Jazz Chisholm back to second base or giving a prospect like Caleb Durbin a chance. Durbin, a 24-year-old who impressed in Triple-A with a .287/.396/.471 line, 10 home runs, and a low 9.9% strikeout rate, could potentially step in as a competent leadoff hitter in the near future.

Building Toward a Stronger Roster

Ultimately, the Yankees' offseason will revolve around securing Soto. But beyond that, if they can address defensive weaknesses at second base, upgrade at first base, and perhaps even retain Torres, they could enter 2025 with a considerably stronger lineup.