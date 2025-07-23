Yankees eyeing Rockies elite defensive 3B if they whiff on Eugenio Suarez

The New York Yankees unraveled in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, committing four brutal errors against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was the kind of sloppy defensive performance that makes playoff aspirations feel like wishful thinking instead of realistic expectations.

The Yankees have relied heavily on internal options, but those options are clearly unraveling under pressure in meaningful games.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported mid-game that the Yankees are exploring external help, including a potential deal for Ryan McMahon.

He’d be a backup plan if they can’t land Eugenio Suárez from Arizona, but McMahon brings a much different profile to the table.

Ryan McMahon offers defense — but the bat is a liability

McMahon is a 30-year-old third baseman known more for his glove than his bat, which may not be ideal in the Bronx.

This season, he’s slashing .219/.315/.406 with 16 home runs and 35 RBIs across 98 games — far from inspiring.

Even more concerning, only 13 of those home runs would’ve cleared the fences at Yankee Stadium based on Statcast projections.

He currently carries an 89 wRC+, meaning he’s performing 11% worse than league average — and that’s been the case his whole career.

For a team desperate to add power and production to its infield, McMahon doesn’t exactly scream impact bat.

There is some upside beneath the surface numbers

Despite the low batting average and mediocre slash line, McMahon has some sneaky underlying metrics that may intrigue New York.

He ranks in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity and 85th in hard-hit rate, which suggests loud contact is there.

The problem? That contact just hasn’t consistently turned into run-producing results, something Yankee fans won’t have much patience for.

He also ranks in the 80th percentile in barrel rate, showing he’s capable of squaring up pitches when locked in at the plate.

But being able to barrel up a baseball once in a while doesn’t guarantee success — especially not in the middle of a playoff race.

His glove would help, but the contract is hard to justify

Defensively, McMahon has been excellent — ranking in the 94th percentile in outs above average at third base this season.

That alone could make him a short-term Band-Aid on the Yankees’ defensive wounds, especially after Wednesday’s fielding disaster.

Still, he’s owed $16 million per year through the 2027 season, a massive commitment for a player who isn’t a consistent hitter.

Unless the Rockies agree to eat a chunk of that contract, it feels like a reach for a team already over the luxury tax.

The Yankees would be committing long-term dollars for short-term defense — not exactly a winning formula at this stage of the year.

Why this feels more like a panic move than a strategic fit

Eugenio Suárez still makes more sense on paper — he’s not the same fielder, but his bat has game-changing potential.

McMahon, meanwhile, feels like a desperation pivot — a “just do something” move that might plug one hole but open another.

For a team that’s already made several high-priced bets, adding another inconsistent hitter on a big contract is a dangerous path.

The Yankees need help, but help that actually moves the needle — and McMahon may simply not be that guy.