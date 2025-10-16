Yankees eyeing ‘chess pieces’ with strategic free agency plan

The New York Yankees are heading into a pivotal offseason, and the front office seems determined to build a more balanced roster. Their focus appears to be on versatility and minimizing weak spots — a shift from recent years when the lineup leaned too heavily on streaky power bats.

A big part of that strategy could involve re-signing Cody Bellinger. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, “Yankees want chess pieces, guys who can move around, Bellinger, Cabby, Rice, they want guys like that.”

Bellinger’s all-around value

Bellinger’s resurgence in pinstripes this past season has positioned him as a strong candidate to stay long-term. The 30-year-old outfielder could command a deal in the range of $150 million, and his combination of defense and offensive consistency makes him worth serious consideration.

Defensively, Bellinger was elite. He played all three outfield spots and recorded 12 defensive runs saved with six outs above average — his best fielding season in years. Those numbers show a player who isn’t just surviving in the field but actively changing games with his glove.

At the plate, he found his rhythm again, hitting .272 with a .334 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging mark. His 29 home runs and 98 RBIs gave the Yankees exactly the kind of steady production they’ve lacked outside of Aaron Judge.

Why Bellinger might still be Plan B

As productive as Bellinger was, he might not be the top target. The Yankees could prioritize Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker, whose offensive ceiling is even higher. Tucker is a left-handed powerhouse who would pair perfectly with Judge in the heart of the lineup.

Still, Bellinger fits the organization’s growing emphasis on flexibility. His ability to play multiple positions at a Gold Glove level allows manager Aaron Boone to adapt on the fly — an underrated asset during the grind of a 162-game season. It’s like having a queen on the chessboard when everyone else is playing with pawns.

Internal depth gives Yankees breathing room

The Yankees already have a few versatile contributors in place. Jose Caballero, acquired midseason, can play nearly every position except pitcher and catcher. Ben Rice, meanwhile, provides depth as both a backup catcher and primary first baseman.

That kind of utility allows general manager Brian Cashman to be more creative this winter. With Trent Grisham hitting free agency, there’s room to add another multi-positional outfielder — someone who can rotate between spots depending on matchups and health.

Financial flexibility is finally returning

For the first time in years, the Yankees have legitimate payroll relief coming their way. Aaron Hicks’ $10 million cap hit is gone, Anthony Rizzo’s $6 million buyout is off the books, and DJ LeMahieu — cut earlier this year — will finish his final $15 million season in 2026.

With that money freed up, the front office has room to maneuver. Cashman can chase a premier free agent or two, but the priority will be finding players who don’t lock the roster into rigid roles.

The Yankees have learned the hard way that depth and flexibility win over the long haul. If they can bring back Cody Bellinger and add one or two more chess pieces like him, their lineup might finally have the balance it’s been missing.