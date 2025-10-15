Yankees’ shortstop undergoes surgery on partially torn labrum

Anthony Volpe’s 2025 season felt like a battle he never quite won. The New York Yankees’ young shortstop played through a partially torn labrum, and after months of grinding through discomfort, he finally opted for surgery, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The hope is that this will reset his career trajectory after a season where the injury clearly held him back.

Across 153 games, Volpe hit just .212 with a .272 on-base percentage and a .391 slugging mark, adding 19 homers and 72 RBIs. Those numbers might look serviceable on paper, but his 83 wRC+ told a clearer story — one of a player fighting through pain and inconsistency at the plate.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Defensive struggles raised concern

Volpe’s defense, long considered his saving grace, also slipped. After winning a Gold Glove in 2024, his metrics cratered in 2025, posting -7 outs above average. His range and first-step quickness seemed to wane as the season dragged on, which now makes sense given the shoulder issue he carried for months.

Even a late-season cortisone shot couldn’t mask the problem. By October, Volpe’s postseason struggles became hard to watch. He hit .192 and struck out in over 60% of his plate appearances, looking uncomfortable both physically and mentally. Surgery was inevitable, and for the Yankees, it’s the right call if it means getting their shortstop back to full strength.

Caballero could push for the job

While Volpe recovers, the Yankees might have a decision to make. Jose Caballero, acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline, was one of their more pleasant surprises in 2025. The 28-year-old hit for contact, ran the bases aggressively, and flashed steady defense — all things the Yankees lacked early in the season.

Caballero doesn’t have Volpe’s upside, but he plays clean, efficient baseball and fits the mold of a player who can keep the infield stable, while Volpe tried to take another step — if ever. An open competition this spring could benefit both players and give the Yankees a better sense of what they truly have at the position.

Volpe’s talent isn’t in question — it’s his timing and health that need to catch up. If the surgery fully resolves the issue, 2026 could mark a comeback story rather than another year of what-ifs.