Yankees expressing interest in trade for interesting 2B option

According to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the New York Yankees showed interest weeks ago in trading for infielder Gavin Lux, who is currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-handed hitting infielder posted a 100 wRC+ with 10 home runs in his first season back from a gruesome ACL tear that he suffered during Spring Training in 2023, and after LA signed Hye-Seong Kim, they could be looking to deal away a bat to clear roster space and improve other areas of their roster.

The Mariners have been more aggressive in their pursuit of Lux according to Ragazzo, but with the Yankees needing help in their infield, they could monitor the trade market for a potential upgrade.

Gavin Lux Could Be a Trade Target For the Yankees This Winter

Last season was a challenge for Gavin Lux, who was coming back from an ACL tear that ended his 2023 season before he could even get to Opening Day. With a .320 OBP and 100 wRC+, the 27-year-old infielder was an average player this year, accumulating 1.5 fWAR in 139 games, but the second half showed signs of progression that could entice a team like the Yankees.

From July onward his swing speed improved dramatically, resulting in an excellent stretch where he hit eight home runs and 16 doubles in his final 73 games, posting a 137 wRC+. His prospect pedigree carries some of his value, but so does the strong season he had in 2022 when he posted a 113 wRC+ with a .346 OBP, showing a strong understanding of the strike zone with good contact rates.

The Yankees would love to see Lux continue to tap into his game power however, as he posted his best ISO in a full season (.132) and set a new career-best mark in home runs (10) in 2024. After the departure of Gleyber Torres, the need for an infielder is very real, as DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza aren’t starting caliber options for a team in contention.

The Yankees haven’t been linked to many options on the market, as while some speculated whether they’d be in on Alex Bregman or not, his market has evolved to a point where numerous teams have made offers that likely extend beyond what the organization is comfortable with right now. Jack Curry of YES Network cited a concern the organization has with how Bregman’s batted ball profile would work in Yankee Stadium, which is less generous to pull-happy righties.

As for the trade market, that’s yet to develop as well, and with time left on the table before the Yankees report to Florida for camp, they may not be in a rush to make a decision. Other options on the free agent market include Ha-Seong Kim, who would provide the defensive fit they want in the infield but is scheduled to miss the first month of the season as he recovers from a shoulder surgery.