Yankees exploring multiple trade options with Pirates as deadline nears

The New York Yankees aren’t waiting for opportunities to land in their lap — they’re actively laying the groundwork ahead of the trade deadline.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are in “regular contact” with the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team stocked with intriguing assets.

Five names have surfaced as potential targets: Isiah Kiner-Falefa, David Bednar, Ke’Bryan Hayes, Dennis Santana, and Mitch Keller.

With several roster gaps still in need of upgrades, the Yankees are casting a wide net — and Pittsburgh could be a perfect match.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Yankees may revisit familiar ground with IKF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a known quantity in New York, having spent 2022 and 2023 with the Yankees before signing with Pittsburgh.

This season, Kiner-Falefa is hitting .279/.321/.346 — not much slugging, but he’s among the league’s best contact-oriented infielders.

He rarely strikes out, puts the ball in play consistently, and can play all over the diamond, including third base and shortstop.

His Gold Glove pedigree at the hot corner could be valuable, especially if the Yankees miss out on primary target Eugenio Suárez.

He wouldn’t transform the offense, but he’d raise the floor and provide lineup flexibility for the stretch run.

David Bednar headlines the bullpen possibilities

David Bednar is one of the more coveted bullpen arms on the market, with a 2.53 ERA across 32 innings this season.

His ability to generate swings and misses in high-leverage spots makes him a logical fit for a team with postseason aspirations.

Bednar brings a gritty presence on the mound, and the Yankees would love his competitive edge and ability to pitch under pressure.

With Clay Holmes now in Queens, adding a steady late-inning reliever is more than a luxury — it’s a legitimate need.

Bednar could slot into the eighth or ninth inning immediately and stabilize a bullpen that’s been in flux since midseason.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Hayes brings elite defense — but questions remain offensively

Ke’Bryan Hayes might be the best defensive third baseman in baseball, with 13 outs above average already this season.

He’s a vacuum at the hot corner, capable of changing games with his glove — but the bat has never caught up.

Hayes holds a .577 OPS this season, which makes him a tough sell as an everyday option unless his bat heats up quickly.

Still, the Yankees could consider him as a long-term defensive solution if they prioritize run prevention over power at third.

If Hayes even becomes a league-average hitter, his defense alone makes him a valuable contributor in tight, postseason-style games.

Dennis Santana may be Pittsburgh’s most underrated trade chip

Quietly, David Bednar has put together a breakout season, logging a 1.56 ERA over 40.1 innings while limiting walks and missing bats.

He ranks in the 97th percentile in chase rate and allows very little free traffic with a walk rate of just 4.6%.

His ability to consistently challenge hitters without overreliance on velocity makes him an appealing middle-relief or setup option.

In many ways, he’s the kind of under-the-radar bullpen arm the Yankees have turned into postseason weapons in the past.

Adding Santana wouldn’t cost a top prospect, but it could pay massive dividends in a playoff series.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Keller could slot in as a steady mid-rotation arm

Mitch Keller isn’t an ace, but he’s a dependable arm who brings durability — something the Yankees badly need right now.

He’s thrown 119 innings this year with a 3.48 ERA and 92 strikeouts, keeping walks down and limiting big innings.

While he doesn’t have elite swing-and-miss stuff, Keller profiles as a steady No. 3 or No. 4 starter with postseason experience.

The most attractive part of Keller’s profile? He’s under team control through 2028, giving the Yankees a long-term rotation option.

He’s not flashy, but for a team that’s battled injuries all year, Keller’s consistency and health could be a welcome change.