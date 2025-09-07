Yankees expected to slap impending free agent outfielder with qualifying offer

The New York Yankees expected stability from their stars in 2025, but Trent Grisham’s rise has been nothing short of stunning.

The 28-year-old outfielder has transformed from depth insurance into an everyday starter, playing the best baseball of his career.

Grisham’s breakout season in pinstripes

This season, Grisham is hitting .245/.351/.478 with a career-high 30 homers, 64 RBIs, and an impressive 132 wRC+.

He’s not just putting the ball in play — he’s controlling at-bats with patience, power, and newfound consistency at the plate.

Grisham ranks in the 90th percentile in barrel rate, but more impressively, he’s in the 100th percentile in chase rate.

That discipline means he rarely bites at pitches out of the zone, forcing pitchers into uncomfortable spots with his approach.

He’s also walking at a 13.5% clip, putting him among the top 6% of hitters across Major League Baseball this year.

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Defense takes a step back, but offense shines

While Grisham has long been known for his glove, his defensive metrics slipped slightly compared to earlier career standards.

Even so, the Yankees can live with that trade-off when he’s producing elite offensive value in such a consistent manner.

For a team that has desperately needed complementary offense around Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Grisham has been invaluable.

It’s rare for a player who began the year as a bench piece to emerge as a lineup fixture so quickly.

A one-year deal that turned into a jackpot

The Yankees signed Grisham to a one-year, $5 million contract to avoid arbitration, expecting little more than depth reliability.

Instead, he’s playing like someone who could command upwards of $80–100 million on the free-agent market this winter.

Now the Yankees face a critical decision: extend him long-term, risk losing him, or apply the qualifying offer to stall.

Bill Madden of the New York Daily News weighed in on how the Yankees might approach the situation.

The qualifying offer dilemma

“With potentially become a 80-100m FA, the Yankees would not allow themselves to be out-bid for a premier CF like Grisham, but Spencer Jones is coming & room must be made for him. The bet here is the Yankees make Grisham a QO & wait and see how much his market explode,” Bill Madden reported.

The qualifying offer would protect the Yankees, ensuring draft pick compensation if Grisham declines and signs elsewhere.

It would also buy them time, letting the market set his value rather than rushing into a massive extension immediately.

The wrinkle? The Yankees only have one QO to issue, and Cody Bellinger is also entering free agency this winter.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A looming outfield crunch

Bellinger is almost certain to decline his $20 million player option, seeking a deal closer to his full market value.

That leaves the Yankees in a tough spot — deciding between two left-handed outfielders who both bring different strengths.

Adding to the equation is Spencer Jones, the 6’6’’ top prospect who represents the future in the Yankees’ outfield mix.

Jones’ arrival could eventually force the team’s hand, making it impossible to keep both Bellinger and Grisham long-term.

For now, though, Grisham’s bat is too hot to ignore, and his breakout season guarantees he’ll be a central storyline.



