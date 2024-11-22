Yankees expected to release Gold Glove outfielder, saving $5.7 million

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the non-tender deadline approaches on Friday, the New York Yankees have several tough decisions to make regarding veteran players on their roster. Among those who could be non-tendered are Jon Berti, Jose Trevino, and Trent Grisham. If these players are not offered contracts, they will immediately become free agents, allowing the Yankees to free up some payroll flexibility.

The Case of Trent Grisham

Trent Grisham, a former Gold Glove-winning outfielder, is perhaps the most intriguing name on the chopping block. Non-tendering Grisham would save the Yankees $5.7 million, a significant amount of money for a player who is projected to play a backup role. While Grisham provides strong defensive value, the Yankees may find it difficult to justify allocating nearly $6 million for a reserve outfielder who saw limited action in 2024.

The 28-year-old lefty appeared in 76 games this past season, logging 209 plate appearances. He hit .190/.290/.385 with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and a 91 wRC+. Despite his underwhelming offensive numbers, Grisham actually outperformed Alex Verdugo in some areas at the plate and remains a strong defensive asset. However, with the Yankees needing to prioritize their spending, $5.7 million may be better utilized elsewhere.

Redirecting Resources for Bigger Needs

Releasing Grisham would free up funds that could be critical to the Yankees’ off-season plans. The $5.7 million saved represents a substantial portion of what will likely be used to help fund Juan Soto’s anticipated long-term contract extension. With Soto’s salary expected to reach $50 million annually, every dollar saved can be redirected to support his deal and other upgrades to the roster.

Additionally, the Yankees are looking to address key needs, including a significant upgrade at first base. The saved money from Grisham’s contract could cover approximately 25% of a yearly salary for a player like Christian Walker, whose defense and offensive consistency would provide immediate value at first base.

Finding Cheaper Outfield Solutions

If the Yankees decide to move on from Grisham, they can look for more cost-efficient solutions in the outfield. The team could target a younger, less expensive player with strong defensive skills and speed, adding depth without breaking the bank. Ideally, the Yankees would aim for someone who can steal bases and provide reliable defense, complementing their overall strategy of improving athleticism and versatility across the roster.

A Strategic Move Toward the Future

The Yankees’ off-season strategy revolves around making smart financial moves while bolstering their roster for another championship push. Non-tendering Grisham may not be an easy decision, given his defensive pedigree, but it aligns with the team’s priorities. By reallocating those funds to secure Juan Soto and address other key areas, the Yankees position themselves to maximize their potential heading into 2025.