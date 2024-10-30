Yankees expected to pick up 2025 option for manager

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees won’t be switching managers in 2025.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed early on Wednesday afternoon that the Yankees will pick up Aaron Boone’s team option for 2025, with the potential for his tenure to extend beyond the reported one-year time frame.

Boone sticking around with the Yankees is warranted by his track record

Boone has led the Yankees to the playoffs in six of his seven years at their helm. They’ve advanced to the American League Championship Series or further on three of those occasions. The former Yankees All-Star has the Bronx Bombers still alive in the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and positioned as a well-oiled machine that can contend for Fall Classic crowns for the foreseeable future.

There were talks throughout the year that the Yankees front office may have been willing to entertain the thought of moving off of the 51-year-old, and a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale back in September revealed that the franchise was going to wait to see how Boone would do in the 2024 postseason before making a decision on his future.

However, New York’s amplified play, catalyzed by the addition of Juan Soto last offseason, coupled with Boone’s decision-making in the lineup and his rotation, have helped propel the Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

Though the likelihood of them storming back from an 0-3 hole to win this year’s championship is minuscule, the Yankees franchise is in as good a spot as they’ve been in the Aaron Judge era and stands a great chance of hoisting the Commissioner’s trophy at some point under the standout manager.