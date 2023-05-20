Yankees execute rare trade with Red Sox for speedy outfielder

After the New York Yankees‘ victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, general manager Brian Cashman secured a speedy outfielder in an uncommon trade with the Boston Red Sox.

In need of additional athleticism and speed, the Yankees reacquired former outfielder Greg Allen, trading right-handed pitcher Diego Hernandez and cash considerations in return.

What is Greg Allen bringing back to the Yankees?

At the age of 30, Allen had a 46-game stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season, during which he batted .186 with a .260 OBP, contributing two home runs and eight RBIs. However, in his single season with the Yankees, he played 15 games, hitting .270 with a .417 OBP and a 141 wRC+.

Allen serves as a beneficial auxiliary player, bringing elite speed on base paths, thus adding value to the Yankees in various areas.

On the defensive end, he displays good range and reliable tracking skills, but he isn’t particularly thrilling as a batter.

Across 282 MLB games, he’s posted a career batting average of .232 with a .299 OBP. Nonetheless, Allen has participated in 37 games with Triple-A Worcester this year, hitting .250 with 25 runs, two home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases, making him the second-highest base stealer among Triple-A batters.

With Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader recently returning from injury and performing well, the Yankees are not in dire need of starting outfielders. However, the left field position could be open for competition.

Jake Bauers has been the starting left fielder for the past couple of weeks, but with a .212 average and a .325 OBP, Cashman may be seeking additional support.

At the minimum, Allen provides solid defense and exceptional base running. Therefore, if he can maintain a decent walk rate, he could offer considerable value.

At present, it doesn’t appear that the Yankees are prepared to invest significant capital in a starting left fielder. As a result, they may be on the hunt for hidden talents to enhance that position.