Yankees ex-infielder speaks out on Brian Cashman’s harsh comments

The Yankees’ decision to let Gleyber Torres walk in free agency came with some friction, and now the former Yankees second baseman is addressing some recent comments made by general manager Brian Cashman.

Speaking with The Athletic, Torres was asked about Cashman’s claim that he refused to play third base after the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm. His response? A polite but distant shrug.

“To be honest, I don’t know what’s going on there,” Torres told The Athletic. “I believed everything was good, but (now) I think no. So I don’t want to give any comments. … Whatever they have, they have. I’m just focusing on my goals this year, how to get better and help my team.”

Why the Yankees Wanted Torres at Third

The Yankees’ infield defense was a major weakness last season, and Torres played a role in that. He had one of the worst defensive seasons of his career, making 18 errors at second base with a .969 fielding percentage, -11 defensive runs saved, and -7 outs above average. Statistically, he was one of the worst defensive second basemen in baseball, which made the Yankees’ desire to move him to third base logical.

The team hoped to put Chisholm at second, where he was naturally better suited, while shifting Torres to a position that required less range and athleticism. But Torres was reportedly resistant to the change, forcing the Yankees to place Chisholm at third instead—despite him never playing the position before. That experiment didn’t go as planned, and it compromised the Yankees’ defensive stability in October.

Torres Moves On With a Fresh Start

Despite the tension, Torres remains focused on his new opportunity with the Detroit Tigers after signing a one-year, $15 million deal. He’ll test free agency again next winter, hoping to cash in on a longer-term deal if he puts together a strong 2025 campaign.

The 27-year-old finished last season hitting .257/.330/.378 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs, but it was his second-half surge that helped stabilize the Yankees’ lineup. He even slotted into the leadoff spot at times, stepping up when the team needed him most.

While it’s clear that Cashman wasn’t thrilled with how things played out defensively, Torres has no interest in engaging with the back-and-forth. His focus is on the Tigers and proving his value ahead of another run at free agency.