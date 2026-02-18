Tampa has a calm feel to it; the Yankees have been at George M. Steinbrenner field or the surrounding complexes sharpening their craft to ramp up for the regular season.

Feelings of looseness may not be present for Elmer Rodriguez, as there’s a level of urgency in the air with his participation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic and his debut seemingly on the horizon.

The right-hander emerged last season behind the shadows of an excellent rookie campaign for Carlos Narvaez, whom the Red Sox traded him for, but now he’s a top-100 prospect.

While Carlos Lagrange’s 103 MPH fastball and Ben Hess’ draft status create easier headlines to write, it’s Rodriguez who is ranked as their top pitching prospect and is most likely to debut in 2026.

Expect front office personnel and coaches to keep close tabs on Elmer Rodriguez, who not only could play a role on the 2026 team, but could even battle for a job out of camp if an injury calls for it.

READ MORE: The Yankees are preparing for Carlos Lagrange to make an impact in 2026

Why Elmer Rodriguez’s Performance Will Have a Big Effect on the Yankees

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees will open their Grapefruit League schedule this Friday, and it will be Elmer Rodriguez getting the ball in Sarasota to make the first start.

With the status of being the Yankees’ top pitching propsect comes attention and pressure, especially due to how close Rodriguez is to the Major Leagues.

He finished his season in Triple-A with the Scranton RailRiders, and the expectation is that barring injury he will make his Major League debut in 2026.

Grapefruit League games are not about ERA or raw results, but rather the way a pitcher looks and how competitive they are in these matchups against big leaguers.

For Rodriguez, he’ll get the opportunity to sharpen his skills against hitters before competing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

An event with serious significance especially in Latin communities such as Puerto Rico, Rodriguez will pitch in these games as if its the postseason.

It’ll be a good opportunity for him to show people inside the Yankees’ organization that not only can he spin sweepers and dot sinkers, but that he can keep a steady heartbeat in big moments.

Poise and mound presence are not quantifiable details but are key components of a pitcher’s profile that the club took into account when swiftly promoting Cam Schlittler.

“He’s a special kid, I’m telling you. It’s obviously amazing stuff, but he’s shown us this from the jump. He’s not afraid.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Elmer Rodriguez has all the talent in the world; he headlines his mix with a sinker in the mid-90s and a sweeper that has good lateral movement for swings and misses.

His curveball and splitter have excellent movement and the feel for those pitches advanced rapidly over the course of the 2025 season, allowing him to get lefties out consistently.

The four-seamer and cutter are not plus pitches but they round out his arsenal by creating different looks that make him even more deceptive.

Last season Rodriguez finished second in pitching strikeouts (176) behind Mets’ phenom Jonah Tong, and now he’s on the precipice of being a Major Leaguer.

A tall and wirey right-hander, the Yankees have raved about him consistently, but this Spring Training could accelerate his debut process.

The Yankees do not have plans to put him on their Opening Day roster, but Elmer Rodriguez has the unique opportunity to force their hand if he checks their boxes.