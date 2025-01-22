Yankees’ elite-upside prospect looks like the ‘left-handed Aaron Judge’

Yankees‘ prospect Spencer Jones entered the 2024 season with significant hype, but the results didn’t quite match the expectations. Over 122 games with Double-A Somerset, Jones posted a respectable .259/.336/.452 slash line, with 17 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

Despite his raw power and speed, Jones struggled with pitch recognition, leading to a glaring 36.8% strikeout rate. His performance wasn’t poor—he still managed a 124 wRC+—but it was clear that his flaws needed addressing before taking the next step.

Now, the Yankees are banking on his ability to evolve, spending this offseason fine-tuning his mechanics and approach at the plate. For Jones, this means making significant strides in plate discipline while maintaining his natural power—a challenge he’s embracing wholeheartedly.

Mentally Adjusting to the Roller-Coaster

“This offseason’s been great, working on a lot of new things,” Jones said during an appearance on YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove. “I think I grew up a lot toward the end of last season, as far as mentally with my performance and the way things went. Just handling the roller-coaster season that it was and growing through it, I think I’m in a great spot now, especially with the training I’m doing, to show up in spring training and give my best effort.”

Jones recognizes that mental toughness is just as critical as physical adjustments. After enduring a roller-coaster year, he’s entering 2025 with a more grounded perspective and a refined focus, qualities that could serve him well as he aims to replicate Aaron Judge’s approach at the plate.

Modeling His Swing After Judge

The Yankees have long seen similarities between Spencer Jones and Aaron Judge. Both are towering figures—Jones stands at 6-foot-6—with long levers and tremendous raw power. However, Jones has the benefit of studying Judge’s evolution as a hitter. Judge, like Jones, struggled with strikeouts early in his career before tightening up his approach and becoming the MVP-caliber hitter he is today.

This offseason, Jones has clearly been tweaking his fundamentals to model a swing more reminiscent of Judge’s, focusing on pitch recognition and staying balanced in the box. The goal is to cut down on his whiff rates while allowing his power to shine consistently. If Jones can successfully emulate Judge’s adjustments, the Yankees may have found their next star outfielder.

The Joey Gallo Floor vs. Aaron Judge Ceiling

Spencer Jones’s profile is fascinating because it encapsulates both tantalizing upside and legitimate risk. At his worst, he could become a Yankees version of Joey Gallo—a power hitter with defensive versatility but an unsustainable strikeout rate. At his best, however, Jones has the tools to be extraordinary.

His combination of raw power, speed, and athleticism gives him a chance to become a legitimate five-tool player. If he can improve his pitch recognition and plate discipline in 2025, he’s poised for a breakout that could catapult him into Triple-A and put him on the radar for a major league role by 2026.

A Star in the Making

Despite his 2024 shortcomings, Jones has demonstrated the work ethic and mental toughness necessary to adapt and thrive. If his offseason adjustments pay off, the Yankees could be staring at a future star in their outfield—a player who bridges the gap between their present and future in a meaningful way.