Yankees’ elite reliever praises fellow bullpen star: ‘He has everything a high-leverage guy needs’

The New York Yankees didn’t light up the scoreboard Saturday night, but their arms carried the load against Toronto.

Only three runs crossed for the Yankees, which meant Luis Gil had to grind and the bullpen needed perfection.

Gil wasn’t overpowering, but he held the Blue Jays to just one run across six innings, battling through difficult counts.

Gil looked like a pitcher working without his sharpest weapons, but still found ways to keep hitters uncomfortable.

His fastball lacked its best command, yet his poise let him strand runners and limit Toronto’s rallies despite walking four.

That kind of resilience often defines successful starters — finding a way to compete even when the arsenal feels incomplete.

Yankees lean on trusted bullpen arms

The game shifted to the bullpen, where Aaron Boone immediately turned to his most reliable high-leverage arms.

Luke Weaver bridged the seventh inning with two outs before handing things off to Fernando Cruz and David Bednar.

It was the type of script Yankees fans should expect when a starter delivers six innings with a slim advantage in October.

Fernando Cruz continues dominant season

Cruz has been nothing short of spectacular since returning from an oblique strain, showing no signs of slowing down.

His season ERA dropped to a sharp 2.66 after Saturday’s outing, paired with 65 strikeouts in just 40.2 innings pitched.

Cruz combines deception with aggressiveness, attacking hitters with precision while maintaining the composure of a pitcher who trusts his stuff.

David Bednar has solidified the ninth inning for the Yankees

When it mattered most, David Bednar came in and immediately slammed the door on Toronto’s late-inning hopes.

The right-hander secured four outs, striking out three, while showing the mix of power and finesse that defines him.

His 2025 season ERA now sits at 2.52, with 76 strikeouts between his Pirates and Yankees stints this year.

Cruz recognizes Bednar’s dominance

After the game, Fernando Cruz couldn’t hide his admiration for Bednar, praising the closer’s arsenal and mentality.

“He’s nasty. He has everything a high-leverage guy needs. We’re blessed to have him,” Cruz told MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

That type of praise carries weight, especially coming from a fellow late-inning weapon who understands the role’s demands.

Bednar’s unique combination of power and finesse

Bednar isn’t just a thrower — he’s a closer who carefully crafts each at-bat while keeping hitters guessing constantly.

His high-90s fastball overpowers, but his sweeping curveball works like a trapdoor, disappearing from the zone with precision.

It’s like watching a heavyweight boxer mix thunderous punches with crafty footwork — force and guile working in unison.

Yankees bullpen outlook moving forward

While Camilo Doval and Jake Bird haven’t delivered the expected consistency, Bednar and Cruz have carried the bullpen.

Their presence has given Boone a stabilizing late-inning duo, creating a formula that feels sustainable as September intensifies.

With Gil, Cruz, and Bednar thriving, the Yankees proved Saturday they can grind out wins without explosive offensive firepower.

