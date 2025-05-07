Yankees elite prospect makes gigantic leap in Baseball America’s top 100 update

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When Baseball America released its preseason list of the top 100 prospects ahead of the 2025 campaign, George Lombard Jr. quietly nestled in at No. 88. The New York Yankees‘ 2023 first-round pick was seen as promising, yes, but still something of a blank canvas. Scouts believed the tools were there, but few could’ve predicted how quickly he’d splash color across that potential.

Fast-forward to May, and that quiet buzz has turned into a roar.

A Leap Few Saw Coming

On Wednesday, Baseball America revealed its updated rankings, and Lombard had vaulted to No. 23—a seismic jump in the prospect world, where even moving ten spots is usually a sign of significant progress. It’s like going from a promising trailer to a full-on box office smash before the second act has even started.

This wasn’t just a case of hype catching fire. Lombard earned every inch of that climb with a spring that raised eyebrows. Facing pitchers with more seasoning and sharper stuff, the young infielder still held his own. He wrapped up Grapefruit League action with a 90 wRC+, popped a couple of homers, and slugged .462. Not earth-shattering, but definitely a solid performance for someone barely old enough to rent a car.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Dominating in High-A

Then came the real breakout. Starting the season with the Hudson Valley Renegades in High-A, Lombard didn’t just meet expectations—he drop-kicked them. In just 24 games, he slashed an electric .329/.495/.488, ripped off 11 stolen bases, and crossed the plate 22 times. His wRC+? A staggering 184.

Those numbers don’t whisper potential—they scream production. At just 19 years old, Lombard looked like a man among boys. Or, more accurately, a teenager turning grown men into cautionary tales.

Promotion and Promise

As a reward for his dominance, the Yankees promoted him to Double-A Somerset. He didn’t waste time adjusting—he notched a hit in his very first game there. It’s a small moment, sure, but emblematic of his smooth transition through each level so far.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Baseball America summed it up best: “No one has climbed more in the rankings this year than Lombard.” And that’s no accident. It’s the product of a young player who blends raw talent with a maturity beyond his years—someone who’s turning promise into production at breakneck speed.

If this trajectory holds, the Yankees may not need to wait long before their crown jewel is shining in the Bronx.