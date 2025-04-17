Yankees’ electric former prospect gets MLB call-up after being traded away

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Yankees traded for Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason, fans knew it came with an expensive price tag. Sending reliable lefty starter Nestor Cortes to Milwaukee was one thing, but including infield prospect Caleb Durbin turned heads and churned stomachs.

Durbin wasn’t just another name on the farm—he was one of those prospects that felt like a carefully guarded secret recipe.

Last season in the Yankees’ minor league system, Durbin tore the cover off the ball, hitting .275 with 10 homers, 60 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. Perhaps most impressive, he struck out only 9.9% of the time, flashing elite plate discipline few prospects possess.

Brewers Believe Durbin is the Real Deal

In Milwaukee, Durbin hasn’t slowed down. He was excellent during spring training and has started the year red-hot in Triple-A. The Brewers see something special in Durbin, banking heavily on his glove and unmatched strike-zone judgment. He’s precisely the type of disciplined hitter and versatile defender who could anchor second or third base at the major league level right now.

It’s hard not to picture what could’ve been had Durbin remained in pinstripes. The Yankees have some questions in the infield, and Durbin could’ve been a plug-and-play solution. Instead, Yankees fans must now watch from afar and hope the gamble pays off.

Williams Settling In After Rough Start

On the other side of this trade, Devin Williams entered the season with lofty expectations. He’s one of baseball’s premier closers, the kind of arm you bring in when the stadium gets tense and the game hangs on a razor’s edge.

Early on, Williams has stumbled slightly. He carries a bloated 6.00 ERA through his initial outings, battling diminished velocity and fewer ground-ball outs than he’d like. But recent appearances suggest he might be starting to right the ship. His arsenal is still potent, even if he’s yet to fully harness it this season.

Yankees Betting on Elite Closer Potential

Trading for Williams was a calculated risk. It’s like betting big on a pair of pocket aces: even if it stings now, the long-term payoff could be enormous. Williams has an elite track record, electric stuff, and the poise to thrive in October’s intense battles.

The Yankees front office knew exactly what they were giving up in Durbin. They saw his potential and still felt confident Williams would make the sacrifice worthwhile. For this deal to truly feel like a win, Williams needs to return to form—quickly.

Until then, fans will hold their breath, watching closely to see if the gamble for a top-tier closer pays off or if Durbin becomes the one that got away.