Yankees: Former MLB player suggests Marlins ace as a trade target

The New York Yankees are off to a strong start to the season with an 11-7 record and in first place in the American League East division, but injuries to their starting rotation have battered their pitching.

The Yankees should pursue Sandy Alcantara in a trade

Currently, their 4.22 team ERA ranks 22nd in baseball this season. Outside of Max Fried, their starting pitchers have left little to be desired, and with Gerrit Cole on the shelf for the entire season, they will likely need to add another starter to fortify the rotation.

FOX Sports analyst and former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis suggested that the Yankees pursue Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in a trade this season.

“The bottom line is, starting pitcher. They need to go out and get somebody from Miami. I’m not going to say their names because I’m not a GM, but they might have to go get the Sandman down there, it’s going to be a hefty price,” Willis said.

Alcantara is sure to have a ton of interest in the market given that he will be the top arm available. The right-hander is back on the mound after missing all of last season from Tommy John surgery, and he is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA in three starts with the Marlins this season.

Alcantara would fit perfectly with the Yankees

Alcantara is just three years removed from a Cy Young Award he won back in 2022. That season, he went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA and a major league-leading six complete games. He has been a staple in the Marlins’ rotation for the past several years, but with the team set up for a deep rebuild, Miami will likely want to get some valuable assets in exchange for their star pitcher.

The Yankees would be a great fit for Alcantara, as he would immediately become the team’s ace and form a deadly one-two punch in the rotation with Fried. Furthermore, he would be the best possible short-term replacement for Cole and could be their missing piece in the rotation.

Ultimately, their plans in the market will continue to evolve leading up to the trade deadline, and Alcantara is sure to be at the top of their wish list.