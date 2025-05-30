Yankees’ dynamic infielder could be back at third base as soon as Tuesday

You could almost hear Yankee Stadium exhale. The kind of sigh that speaks of hope, of long-awaited returns, of a spark finally coming back.

When New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepped into the batter’s box during his rehab game with the Somerset Patriots on Thursday, fans watching highlights felt a pulse of electricity return to the team’s veins.

This isn’t just any injury comeback. It’s a redemption arc woven through pain, persistence, and passion. Jazz has endured not one, not two, but three separate oblique tears since April 29.

The setback against the Orioles wasn’t just physically grueling—it was emotionally draining. But if you know anything about Chisholm, it’s that he doesn’t stay down long.

His nickname might as well be “resilience in cleats.”

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Rehab game shows he hasn’t missed a beat

After weeks of rest, recovery, and slow-motion drills that would frustrate any high-octane athlete, Jazz finally returned to live action.

Playing for Double-A Somerset, his first rehab outing was everything Yankees fans could have hoped for—and maybe even a bit more.

He reached base three out of four plate appearances. Two hits, including a thunderous double that echoed his power potential. One walk. Two runs scored.

He moved with energy, he swung with conviction, and he played like someone who wants his name back in lights yesterday.

To fans, it wasn’t just a box score. It was a heartbeat returning to a team that’s been humming but not quite roaring since his absence.

Yankees’ plan: third base awaits Chisholm’s fire

Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn’t mincing words. If all goes well, Jazz could be back with the big league team as soon as Tuesday. That’s not wishful thinking—it’s a blueprint in motion.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. will play in another minor league rehab game tomorrow, and may DH Sunday. Aaron Boone indicated Chisholm will play third base when he returns, possibly as soon as Tuesday. — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) May 31, 2025

Bryan Hoch, a reliable Yankees insider, confirmed it: Chisholm will play in another rehab game Saturday, may serve as DH on Sunday, and is being prepped to start at third base upon return.

That positional move is no small footnote. With DJ LeMahieu now preferred at second, the hot corner has been a black hole of inconsistency and mediocrity (not that LeMahieu has been very good at the keystone, either).

Chisholm’s return adds fire, flash, and a left-handed bat that can alter any game’s rhythm.

If the Yankees lineup were a symphony missing a few notes, Jazz is the trumpet solo that brings it all back to life.

Filling the gap and lifting the lineup

The Yankees haven’t exactly floundered without Jazz, but his absence left two visible dents: second base and third base. Now, with LeMahieu handling second and Chisholm manning third, the only question is whether the keystone will eventually become a lingering soft spot in the order.

Even before the injury, Jazz wasn’t quite tearing the cover off the ball—but his numbers held their own. Seven home runs, six stolen bases, and a 105 wRC+ in just a handful of games?

That’s not slump material; it’s stability waiting to catch fire.

And make no mistake—Jazz’s ceiling is skyscraper high.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees need his energy now

Baseball, like life, is often about momentum. You ride waves when they come, but when the tide’s uncertain, you look for someone to generate that force.

Chisholm is a creator of chaos—the good kind. The base-stealing, lineup-igniting, crowd-thrilling kind of chaos that turns 3-1 deficits into 4-3 wins.

He doesn’t just play the game. He performs it.

In a long, grinding MLB season, those sparks of energy matter. They shift momentum. They lift teammates. And they make fans believe again.

Tuesday could bring a much-needed jolt

So what happens now? If the plan holds, and Jazz plays again this weekend without setback, the Bronx could see him as soon as Tuesday.

He’ll return not as a savior—but as a necessary accelerant. A catalyst for a Yankees team aiming to widen their lead in the AL East and tighten their grip on postseason hopes.

Every championship run needs its characters—those players whose stories burn just a little brighter, whose returns feel like turning a corner.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is that kind of player.

