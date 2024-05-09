Yankees’ dynamic duo showcasing scary offensive production

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees caught another glimpse of the power their new dynamic duo, Juan Soto and Aaron Judge, can bring to the lineup.

The Yankees dominated the Houston Astros 9–4, propelled by six hits and eight RBIs from Soto and Judge, including two homers and only one strikeout. Soto, considered one of the best players in baseball this season, has been on fire. Judge, who started off slowly, is now finding his groove as his numbers surge.

Yankees’ New Dynamic Duo Shines Against Astros

In the last 15 days, Judge has hit .333/.452/.706, boasting a 1.157 OPS. He’s smashed five homers in his last 51 at-bats, notching 17 hits and 13 RBIs. This is the version of Judge the Yankees have been eagerly awaiting, proving that he and Soto can power the offense on their own.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Soto’s Stellar Start and Judge’s Resurgence

For the season, Judge is hitting .233 with a .365 OBP and a 141 wRC+, including eight home runs and 24 RBIs. His recent form has Soto back in action with a strong partner.

Soto, playing in a contract year, has every incentive to perform at his best. Over 38 games, he’s slashing .338/.437/.586 with nine home runs and 33 RBIs. With a 13.2% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate, he holds a 191 wRC+, making him 91% better than the league-average hitter and giving him a 2.6 WAR already. Soto is on pace for nearly 11 WAR, reminiscent of Judge’s MVP season in 2022.

The most impressive part of Soto’s game is not only his overall offensive prowess but also his performance with runners in scoring position. He’s hitting .448 with a .514 OBP in those situations, delivering a 1.342 OPS, including three homers, 25 RBIs, and only two strikeouts in 29 at-bats. His ability to come through in key moments has been crucial, especially given the early-season struggles of some Yankees players.

With their second consecutive win over the Astros to open the series, scoring 19 runs across both games, the Yankees’ offense is shaping up to be one of the league’s most formidable if Soto and Judge continue to deliver.