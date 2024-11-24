Yankees dumping speedster opens up more opportunity for rising utility man

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are beginning to free up money wherever possible, taking strategic steps to create financial flexibility for the offseason. On Friday, they made notable moves, non-tendering two veterans while retaining outfielder Trent Grisham on a one-year, $5 million deal. By letting go of Tim Mayza and Jon Berti, the Yankees saved close to $8 million, setting the stage for additional investments.

Moving on From Jon Berti

Jon Berti was set to earn $3.5 million if tendered, but the Yankees opted to part ways after a limited contribution in 2024. Acquired midseason from the Miami Marlins, Berti played just 25 games in pinstripes. While he hit a respectable .273/.342/.318 over 74 plate appearances, the small sample size made it difficult to justify his price tag.

Defensively, Berti was versatile, playing across multiple positions, including an emergency stint at first base during the playoffs. While his utility and base-running skills were assets, the Yankees believe they can allocate those funds more effectively elsewhere. In his absence, they’ll turn to younger, cost-effective options within the roster.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Oswaldo Cabrera Solution

One of those options is 25-year-old Oswaldo Cabrera, who has begun to find consistency in his role as a utility player. Cabrera appeared in 109 games last season, compiling 326 plate appearances and hitting .246/.296/.365 with eight homers, 36 RBIs, and an 88 wRC+. While his offensive output isn’t stellar, his defensive versatility and reliability make him a valuable depth piece.

Cabrera has logged innings across nearly every infield position and in the outfield, where he has accumulated 883.2 innings and recorded seven defensive runs saved. Although he lacks significant power—posting a .117 isolated power in 2024—his ability to step in as a spot starter ensures stability when the regulars are sidelined.

Even more appealing is Cabrera’s pre-arbitration status, meaning he earns less than $800K annually. This low cost, paired with his defensive value, makes him an ideal utility option for a team looking to reallocate resources toward marquee free agents or other roster upgrades.

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

A Shifting Role for DJ LeMahieu

Cabrera’s role is expected to grow, especially as DJ LeMahieu’s age and durability limit his contributions. LeMahieu, a veteran cornerstone of the Yankees’ infield in previous seasons, may no longer play a significant role in 2025. Cabrera could fill in the gaps, providing defensive coverage and depth as needed.

Despite Cabrera’s utility, the Yankees may still explore the market for another veteran utility player to bolster the infield. Adding an experienced backup could ensure the team maintains depth and flexibility throughout the grueling season.

Strategic Savings for Bigger Moves

The financial flexibility gained from non-tendering Berti and Mayza positions the Yankees to pursue bigger priorities this offseason. With a clear focus on adding impactful players—like extending Juan Soto or addressing holes at first base—every dollar saved can make a difference. By leaning on Cabrera and other young talent for depth, the Yankees can focus their spending on moves that elevate the team’s ceiling for the 2025 season and beyond.