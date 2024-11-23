Yankees add $7.8 million in salary space after non-tendering two veterans

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees had key decisions to make on Friday at the non-tender deadline. Among the most notable situations was depth outfielder Trent Grisham, who carried the highest arbitration figure of their players in question.

Grisham was set to earn $5.7 million if tendered, but the two sides negotiated a reduced amount, agreeing to $5 million. This deal keeps the former Gold Glove-winning outfielder in pinstripes for another season. His defensive prowess adds value to the roster, particularly if the Yankees successfully secure Juan Soto on a long-term extension. Grisham’s role as a backup provides insurance for the team’s outfield, giving them added depth and versatility.

Yankees Save Big with Non-Tenders

The Yankees created additional financial flexibility by non-tendering bullpen arm Tim Mayza and utility infielder Jon Berti, saving a combined $7.8 million.

Mayza’s departure saves the team $4 million. The 32-year-old left-handed reliever joined the Yankees late in the season to bolster the bullpen. Over 18 innings with New York, he posted a 4.00 ERA, improving slightly compared to his earlier struggles with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he recorded an 8.03 ERA over 24.2 innings.

Mayza did provide value in the postseason, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, but his inconsistency made him expendable. The Yankees may look to replace him with a more cost-effective option, such as Tim Hill, who could provide similar contributions at a lower price. However, Mayza’s departure leaves the Yankees without a left-handed reliever, a need the front office must address.

Berti’s non-tender saved an additional $3.8 million. Acquired from the Miami Marlins at the start of the 2024 season, the 34-year-old utility infielder struggled with injuries, limiting him to just 25 games. In his limited action, Berti hit .273/.342/.318 with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate.

The Yankees initially brought him in to improve their base running and provide defensive versatility across multiple positions. However, the acquisition of Jazz Chisholm at the trade deadline eliminated the need for Berti. Chisholm’s standout play at third base made Berti redundant, and the team used him sparingly as a pinch runner.

Reallocating Funds to Address Key Needs

By non-tendering Mayza and Berti, the Yankees freed up $7.5 million, which can now be allocated more strategically. These savings provide additional resources for areas of critical need, including Juan Soto’s expected contract extension or a significant upgrade at first base. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker remains a top target. Walker, a Gold Glove-caliber defender with well-above-average offensive production, would be a clear upgrade at the position.

Additionally, the Yankees must reinforce their bullpen, which lacks depth after Mayza’s departure. Free agent Jeff Hoffman presents an intriguing option. Hoffman delivered a stellar 2.17 ERA over 66.1 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2024, showcasing elite velocity and exceptional strikeout numbers. His ability to perform in high-leverage situations would make him a valuable addition to the Yankees’ relief corps.

Strategic Financial Flexibility

The Yankees’ non-tender decisions demonstrate a clear commitment to optimizing their roster while managing payroll effectively. Retaining Trent Grisham at a slightly reduced salary provides reliable outfield depth, while reallocating the $7.8 million saved from Mayza and Berti’s departures opens opportunities for impactful signings. With Soto’s extension looming and upgrades needed across the roster, every dollar counts as the Yankees position themselves for another playoff run in 2025.