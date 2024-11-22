Yankees save $3.8 million by non-tendering utility infielder

According to Robert Murray, the New York Yankees have decided not to tender utilityman Jon Berti a contract for the 2025 season. Acquired from the Miami Marlins right before Opening Day, the Yankees hoped he could play a supplemental role on the roster as a speed-defense threat with the contact skills to round out the bottom of the lineup. Injuries would cut his season short however, with Berti playing just 25 games and missing the World Series as well due to an injury, which likely played a role in the team’s decision to cut him.

Health tends not to improve with age, and the Yankees have some internal candidates who can potentially take over as the team’s utility man in 2025.

Jon Berti Non-Tendered By Yankees In Cost-Cutting Move

Last season was a weird one for Jon Berti, who had a 95 wRC+ and 0.3 fWAR with the Yankees as he struggled to stay on the diamond all season. The Yankees were hoping that he could fill out third base in DJ LeMahieu’s absence early in the season but found himself on the IL frequently as Oswaldo Cabrera stole the spotlight with a hot start to the 2024 season.

While Cabrera’s hot streak would fizzle out in May, the Yankees found themselves with a rotating door at third base until they finally traded for Jazz Chisholm, who immediately took off in the Bronx. Berti was projected to make $3.8 million this season in arbitration, and while the Yankees would love to have some more speed and defense off the bench, his role is rather redundant.

Oswaldo Cabrera is a similar hitter with infield versatility who will cost much less than Berti and brings a more reliable health track record with him, while DJ LeMahieu is only here because the team owes him $15 million a year for the next two seasons. Furthermore, Caleb Durbin could get some reps with the Major League team in 2025.

The versatile prospect won AFL Breakout Player of the Year this past season and is one of the more prolific baserunners in the organization. Handing him a starting job out of Spring Training would be a risk, but depending on their expenses around the roster it doesn’t seem impossible.

Aaron Boone mentioned that he could play a “big role” for the Yankees in 2025 and sang his praises, and with Jon Berti’s departure, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the team decides to bring Durbin up as a versatile option.