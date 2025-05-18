Yankees dream trade for Pirates’ elite pitcher is impossible

It would be a fairytale ending for the New York Yankees — landing a generational arm like Paul Skenes in the middle of a World Series run.

But like most fairytales, this one may be too good to be true.

In this world, the Pirates value trading over championships — Skenes might already be on the market.

And in a world where the Yankees still had a farm system, they might’ve been the first to call.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The superstar every contender would want

Paul Skenes isn’t just an ace — he’s a 22-year-old phenom built to dominate for a decade or more.

This season alone, he’s sporting a 2.63 ERA across 54.2 innings, flashing elite command and stamina.

His 2023 campaign? A 1.96 ERA over 133 innings with 11.5 strikeouts per nine and an 85.6% left on base rate.

His ability to keep the ball on the ground and the scoreboard quiet is unlike anything we’ve seen from a rookie in years.

His ground ball rate last season hovered around an absurd 51.3%, and he’s still just scratching the surface.

What the Pirates really want — and why the Yankees can’t provide it

In a vacuum, Skenes would never leave Pittsburgh.

He’s cheap, young, dominant, and controllable until 2030 — everything a small-market club claims to want.

But here’s the catch: the Pirates have never been in the business of keeping stars.

They flip high-end talent before it gets expensive, reload with youth, and repeat the cycle.

That model works for the owners’ wallets — not for postseason dreams.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, moving Skenes would align with their long-term model. It’s not about winning — it’s about timing the sell.

Unfortunately, that kind of trade comes with a heavy price. And the Yankees can’t afford it.

The Soto trade leaves New York empty-handed

When the Yankees traded for Juan Soto, they emptied the cupboard — and rightly so.

But now, when a talent like Skenes could become available, they no longer have the ammo.

If they’d held onto those assets, perhaps they could’ve made a push here — or even landed Kyle Tucker from Houston, who’s now with the Cubs.

But without high-upside, controllable prospects to offer, the Yankees don’t have the package Pittsburgh would entertain.

Unless general manager Brian Cashman is willing to include young MLB-impact pieces like Jasson Dominguez, Luis Gil or Ben Rice, this dream is dead on arrival.

And let’s be honest — he isn’t doing that.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A long shot not worth betting on

There’s no denying the fit.

Skenes in pinstripes, mowing down batters under the October lights in the Bronx, would be theater.

But unless Pittsburgh changes its demands — or the Yankees suddenly reassemble a top-tier farm — that image remains fiction.

The Yankees made their big swing with Soto. They may have to sit this one out.

