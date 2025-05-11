Yankees’ dream free agent just became a Dodgers priority — and that’s a serious problem

Sometimes the door that slams shut is the one that opens another, more calculated opportunity.

When the New York Yankees failed to land Juan Soto in free agency—watching him walk across town to the Mets—it felt like a punch to the gut.

But in baseball, missed swings can still set up the next home run.

And the Yankees might already be lining up for a big one in 2026.

A new target emerges for the Yankees’ long-term plan

Juan Soto’s decision left a void, but it also left the Yankees financially flexible.

Now, with their eyes on next winter, there’s growing buzz around a new top target: Kyle Tucker.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The 28-year-old outfielder was traded to the Chicago Cubs from the Padres this past offseason, but his intentions are clear—he wants to hit free agency and land a massive deal.

And he’s making an awfully strong case early in 2025.

Tucker is slashing .276/.387/.545 with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and a 157 wRC+, ranking among the best in baseball.

A perfect fit in the Bronx—if the price is right

Tucker’s bat is only part of the package.

He’s also a capable defensive outfielder, giving the Yankees another all-around weapon to pair with their powerful core.

Unlike Soto, whose deal would’ve likely required long-term generational money, Tucker might come slightly cheaper—while still offering elite production.

That’s the kind of value the Yankees can pounce on.

Their current roster could use another lefty slugger, and Tucker checks every box—consistency, upside, and postseason potential.

The competition will be fierce—especially from the West

Of course, there’s never a bidding war without the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, L.A. is expected to be firmly in the mix.

“They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstake,” Nightengale said.

The Dodgers already look like a dynasty in motion, and adding Tucker would only reinforce their grip on October dominance.

But the Yankees can say the same—especially if their rotation stays healthy and Cody Bellinger sticks around for another season.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The roster math could make sense with one small shift

If Tucker joins, there’s a simple workaround.

Paul Goldschmidt’s deal expires after 2025, freeing up first base and creating an avenue to move Bellinger there if he picks up his player option.

That shift would allow the Yankees to slot Tucker into the outfield seamlessly and build an elite top-to-bottom lineup.

They’d have to spend big—but not Soto-level big—and that might be more appealing given their current financial commitments.

Yankees are lining up for another aggressive offseason

With Tucker’s bat heating up and his market sure to explode next winter, the Yankees are already laying groundwork behind the scenes.

He represents a balanced, high-impact addition to a team already built to contend.

And while the Dodgers will push hard, the Yankees have the payroll, prestige, and power to close the deal.

They missed on Soto—but the next opportunity might be even more strategic.

Popular Reading

Yankees have a secret weapon waiting—and they know he can still change everything



