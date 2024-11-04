Yankees decline to give $21 million qualifying offer to key infielder

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees will not be bringing Gleyber Torres back for the 2025 MLB season.

Yankees refrain from extending qualifying offer to Gleyber Torres

The MLB’s deadline for teams to extend qualifying offers to players on the final years of their contracts was at 5 PM ET on Monday evening. The Yankees declined to extend the $21 million qualifying offer Torres was up for to him by the cut-off time.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Thus, the Venezuelan slugger will hit the free agent market this offseason. Torres was on a one-year, $14 million deal with New York for the 2024 campaign and gave the Yankees a stout 80 runs, 15 home runs, and 26 doubles behind a .257/.330/.378 slash line.

Torres will hit free agency after helping Yankees achieve much success in tenure

Torres was scrutinized at times for bouts of inconsistency throughout the year and surged following the Yankees’ American League Division Series against the Kansas City Royals by registering eight hits and a .809 OPS in their ALCS rout of the Cleveland Indians before falling back to earth with most of his teammates in their 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The 27-year-old talent helped the Yankees reach the ALCS three times including en route to this year’s Fall Classic. He’ll now look for a lucrative contract elsewhere as New York seeks to utilize as much of their cap space as possible to lock down superstar slugger Juan Soto for the long-term.