Yankees deciding between two talented but inconsistent starters for ALDS Game 1

The New York Yankees turned Yankee Stadium into a cauldron of noise and disbelief on Thursday night, storming back to rip the Wild Card Series away from the Boston Red Sox. After dropping Game 1, it looked like the Yankees might be staring down another October disappointment. Instead, they responded with two emphatic wins in the Bronx, proving once again that baseball’s most dramatic rivalries are never over until the final out.

Now, with the champagne barely dry in the clubhouse, the Yankees have just a few hours to solve their next puzzle: who gets the ball to open the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays?

A rotation riddle for Matt Blake

Pitching coach Matt Blake and manager Aaron Boone are staring at an unenviable choice. Their aces—Max Fried and Carlos Rodón—are both unavailable for Saturday’s opener at Rogers Centre. Fried would be running on just three days’ rest, Rodón just pitched, and rookie Cam Schlittler is out of the question after carrying the load in the Wild Card finale.

That leaves two names in the conversation: Will Warren and Luis Gil. Neither comes without baggage, but one of them will have to step into the spotlight against a Blue Jays lineup that just tore through the American League East.

Will Warren: talent vs. dangerous splits

If dependability were the only factor, Warren would be the easy call. The 26-year-old right-hander quietly became one of the Yankees’ most consistent arms this season, making 33 starts—more than anyone not named Fried or Rodón. His 4.44 ERA doesn’t jump off the page, but his 2.1 fWAR ranked third among Yankees starters.

The catch? Warren’s road numbers are a red flag. While he was solid at Yankee Stadium (3.50 ERA), he was a different pitcher on the road (5.52 ERA). Rogers Centre has never been kind to pitchers who struggle away from home, and Toronto’s lineup, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer, feeds off mistakes in a way that punishes inconsistency.

Still, Warren’s ability to get swings and misses carries weight. In a best-of-five series, he could be of use.

Luis Gil: the risk-reward wild card

On the other side of the coin is Luis Gil, last year’s Rookie of the Year who still feels like a mystery in 2025. Gil’s surface-level numbers—3.32 ERA across the season—suggest a solid option. But a deeper look tells a different story. His expected ERA ballooned to 4.78, and his expected FIP was an ugly 5.65. Walks piled up, strikeouts dipped, and his command never fully returned after a spring lat strain.

That inconsistency cost Gil a roster spot in the Wild Card Series. Yet, he remains the kind of pitcher who could give Toronto trouble on a good night. His fastball still flashes electric life, and his competitive edge has carried him through plenty of shaky outings. The Yankees know the version of Gil that won Rookie of the Year is in there somewhere—it’s just a matter of whether he shows up when it matters most.

A decision with ripple effects

Whichever direction the Yankees go, the leash will likely be short. With an off-day built into the series, Boone can lean heavily on his bullpen if his starter falters early. That said, starting the ALDS on the right foot is crucial.

The Blue Jays are not the Red Sox—they don’t give away at-bats, and they don’t crumble under pressure. Toronto’s lineup can smell weakness, and giving them early momentum would be like handing them the keys to the series. The Yankees have to pick the arm they believe can steady the ship, even if that means living with the risk.

It’s a classic October dilemma: do you go with the inconsistent Warren, or roll the dice with the unpredictable but higher-upside Gil? The choice feels a little like choosing between a sturdy sedan and a sports car with questionable brakes—one will get you there, the other might thrill you, but it could just as easily leave you stranded.

As the Yankees pack for Toronto, one truth is clear: their season, which already feels like a rollercoaster, is about to take another wild turn the moment that first pitch crosses the plate at Rogers Centre.