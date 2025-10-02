Yankees decide to start young slugger at first base; Amed Rosario is in the hot corner for Game 3

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are once again staring each other down with everything on the line. Few rivalries in sports carry the same electricity, and Thursday night’s Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series will be no exception. For the Yankees, it’s a chance to prove that their mix of star power and gutsy lineup choices can tilt the balance in a game where every pitch will feel like it decides the season.

Aaron Boone’s lineup choices under the spotlight

Manager Aaron Boone released his lineup card ahead of the decisive showdown, and it carried a few wrinkles that spoke volumes about both his strategy and his willingness to gamble. Facing Boston rookie left-hander Connelly Early, Boone didn’t shy away from trusting his offense to do early damage. His card reflected confidence in length rather than short-term matchups, banking on the idea that Early won’t last deep into the contest.

Trent Grisham, not typically the leadoff option against lefties, will get things started in center field. It’s a bold move, but Boone clearly wants Grisham’s power skills and speed setting the tone in the middle and later parts of the game. Behind him, Yankees captain Aaron Judge bats second, a placement that ensures Judge will get at least a couple of cracks at Early. Judge, as always, looms as the thunderbolt at the top of the order, the player most capable of changing a game with one swing.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Middle of the order carries heavy expectations

Cody Bellinger slots into the third spot, providing left-handed power against a young southpaw who might already be feeling the weight of the moment. Giancarlo Stanton follows in the cleanup role as designated hitter. Stanton’s postseason reputation is well earned — when he squares one up, it doesn’t just leave the yard, it can change the entire mood of a series, even if he is a bit cold right now.

What stands out is Boone’s choice at first base. Rookie Ben Rice gets the nod again, even with a lefty on the mound. It’s a decision that raises eyebrows, given Paul Goldschmidt’s availability and track record. But Boone seems convinced Early won’t stick around long enough for the platoon advantage to matter. In many ways, it’s a bet on Rice’s upside and the likelihood that Boston will turn to right-handed relief by the middle innings.

Depth pieces could play a decisive role

Amed Rosario, penciled in at third base and batting sixth, is a matchup play. Rosario traditionally fares better against lefties, though Boone risks losing him once Boston makes a pitching change. That move likely means Ryan McMahon will enter later, making third base a revolving door depending on how the game unfolds. Considering McMahon’s strong defense, it could be beneficial to have him in the late innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Further down, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base, Anthony Volpe at shortstop, and Austin Wells behind the plate round out the order. Each brings a different type of energy — Chisholm’s flair, Volpe’s steady defense and speed, and Wells’ ability to work counts and collect timely hits like he did on Wednesday. Rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler will take the mound, tasked with quieting a Red Sox lineup that has shown no fear in the first two games of this series.

A rivalry on the edge of chaos

When the Yankees and Red Sox meet in an elimination game, history reminds us that chaos tends to follow. Boone’s lineup choices reflect that very reality — this isn’t a script meant to hold for nine innings, but rather a flexible blueprint ready to adapt at a moment’s notice.

This game will hinge on more than just star power. It will test bullpen depth, managerial nerve, and the ability of young players like Rice and Schlittler to handle the cauldron of pressure. Think of it like a chess match where every move carries consequence, except the clock is ticking with thousands of fans roaring and no timeouts to call.

And as always, the rivalry demands a hero. Whether it’s Judge flexing his captaincy, Bellinger finding a timely swing, or an unexpected name rising to the occasion, someone in pinstripes will have to seize the moment to extend the Yankees’ October dreams.