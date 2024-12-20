Yankees could upgrade first base with 30+ home run hitter from Guardians

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have a limited market to browse through as they seek an upgrade at first base for next year.

All things considered, the Yankees could trade for Cleveland Guardians All-Star 1B Josh Naylor this offseason. He is coming off of a one-year, $6.5 million deal he signed with the Guardians ahead of the previous campaign. The 27-year-old is slated for unrestricted free agency in 2026 following his final year under team control next season.

Yankees: 1B Josh Naylor is an attractive infield trade target

Naylor hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2024. He added a noteworthy 108 RBIs in 152 games for the Guardians. Naylor’s efficiency took a slight dip last season. However, he’s one season removed from hitting .308 with a .842 OPS.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Canadian talent started in all 137 of his appearances at first base in 2024. Naylor notched 1,008 putouts and 69 assists along with 110 double plays turned to nine errors committed. He earned a .992 fielding percentage for his efforts.

Naylor could help the Yankees despite defensive shortcomings

Baseball America’s scouting report of Naylor provides a discouraging assessment of his work at first base from a qualitative standpoint, beyond what the numbers show:

“Defensively he is below-average and prone to errors because his focus wavers, but in short bursts will show unexpected athleticism,” Baseball America states.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nevertheless, Naylor could be yet another All-Star talent that the Yankees bring on board this fall or upcoming winter, after acquiring elite closer Devin Williams, former 2019 National League MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, and signing star pitcher Max Fried in the offseason so far.

New York also would not have to worry about long-term obligations given the nature of his current contract situation. His 31 bombs, combined with what Bellinger brings to the table, can help compensate for the power-hitting that superstar slugger Juan Soto took with him to the New York Mets.