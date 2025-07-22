Yankees could trade 100 MPH starter in mega trade

The New York Yankees have their sights set on impact additions at the trade deadline, and Arizona might be the perfect partner.

With clear needs at third base and in the rotation, the Diamondbacks offer a pair of intriguing veteran targets worth considering.

Eugenio Suárez continues to surface in trade rumors, and Merrill Kelly could give the Yankees much-needed rotational stability.

But landing both veterans won’t come cheap — especially if Arizona is packaging them together in one aggressive, win-now deal.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Yankees may consider dealing top-performing prospect Cam Schlittler

To make a trade of that caliber work, the Yankees will likely need to include one of their better up-and-coming arms.

That could mean parting ways with 24-year-old right-hander Cam Schlittler, a name gaining traction across the league.

Schlittler debuted this season and touched 100 MPH in his first big-league outing, showcasing his impressive raw stuff.

He’s flashed the type of fastball that immediately draws attention — the kind of velocity you can’t teach or fake.

In the minors this year, he posted a 2.82 ERA across 76.2 innings with a strong 11.62 K/9 and 72.4% LOB rate.

What makes Schlittler such a compelling trade chip?

What sets Schlittler apart is the mix of control and dominance at such an early stage in his professional career.

His 47.8% ground ball rate makes him effective in keeping the ball in the park — crucial for pitching in Yankee Stadium.

Add in a developing secondary arsenal, and you’re looking at a possible mid-rotation starter or better within the next year.

He isn’t just another prospect with a strong arm; he’s producing tangible results and rising quickly through the farm system.

Trading someone like Schlittler is always a gamble — but one that contenders sometimes need to make if the return is right.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The cost of adding Merrill Kelly and Eugenio Suárez

Both Kelly and Suárez could instantly improve the Yankees’ roster, but it’ll require sending real value back in return.

Kelly owns a 3.32 ERA this season and brings playoff-caliber experience with strong command and the ability to eat innings.

Suárez is an elite power-hitter but has suspect defensive value.

Together, they give the Yankees more balance, which is critical with the hot-corner currently featuring Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza.

The question is whether Schlittler’s future is too bright to trade — or whether the Yankees are willing to sacrifice upside now.

A high-upside piece with long-term value

Schlittler is the kind of young arm rebuilding teams covet — cheap, controllable, and already showing signs of MLB readiness.

If the Yankees believe the window to contend is now (which it is), he may be one of the few chips valuable enough to get a deal done.

It’s a high-stakes decision, and for a team with World Series hopes, the price of standing still could be even higher.