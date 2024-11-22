Yankees could target $27.5 million Chicago lefty as potential first base solution

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One of the top priorities this off-season for the Yankees will be addressing the vacancy at first base following Anthony Rizzo’s departure. The team declined Rizzo’s $17 million club option for the 2025 season, signaling an intent to explore other options and spend creatively to upgrade the position.

Christian Walker: The Yankees’ Top Option on the Market

The most attractive free-agent candidate remains Christian Walker, who could command a three-year deal in the $60 million range, averaging $20 million per season. At 33 years old, Walker fits the profile of a short-term solution while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense and well above-average offensive production.

Walker’s steady presence both at the plate and in the field makes him an ideal target, but the Yankees may have to look beyond the free-agent market for more flexible or immediate options.

Cody Bellinger: A Creative Alternative

An intriguing alternative is Chicago Cubs lefty Cody Bellinger, who recently accepted his $27.5 million player option for the 2025 season. The Cubs are reportedly open to moving Bellinger, likely due to his inconsistent performance, which has diminished his trade value.

In 2024, Bellinger hit .266/.325/.426 over 130 games, with 18 home runs, 78 RBIs, a 15.6% strikeout rate, a 7.9% walk rate, and a 109 wRC+. While these numbers are underwhelming compared to his 2023 resurgence—where he slashed .307/.356/.525 with 26 homers and 97 RBIs—Bellinger still has potential value, particularly at Yankee Stadium.

Defensively, Bellinger is no stranger to first base, having logged 2,481.1 innings at the position over his career. He boasts seven defensive runs saved and -1 out above average at first base, making him a dependable option to shore up the infield.

A Potential Trade Framework

The Yankees could pursue Bellinger as part of a salary-dump trade with the Cubs, who may even agree to cover part of his contract. This approach could involve swapping Marcus Stroman, who is owed $18.5 million for 2025, for Bellinger. While this type of deal might be complex to finalize, it would allow the Yankees to acquire an above-average first baseman while addressing Stroman’s financial burden.

Bellinger would be a short-term solution for the Yankees, with his contract expiring in 2026. While this would mean revisiting the first base issue after 2025, the immediate upgrade he provides would be worth the investment. Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly dimensions could further amplify Bellinger’s offensive output; projections suggest he might have hit 24 home runs in 2024 if not for the restrictive dimensions of Wrigley Field.

Balancing the Financial Equation

Financially, a Bellinger acquisition only makes sense if the Yankees can offload Stroman’s salary in the process. Without such a move, the numbers simply don’t align with the team’s off-season budget. This creative approach allows the Yankees to address first base without overspending in free agency while buying time to develop or acquire a long-term solution.

The Bottom Line

From a metrics standpoint, adding Bellinger makes a lot of sense for New York. He offers solid defensive play, above-average offensive potential, and a lefty bat that can thrive in Yankee Stadium. While Christian Walker represents the more stable and high-impact option, Bellinger could serve as an effective stopgap—provided the Yankees find a way to offset his salary.

It’s also important to mention that Bellinger ranks in the 77th percentile in sprint speed, so he’s a danger on the base paths, which is unusual for first basemen.

With first base being a key area of focus, the Yankees have multiple pathways to solidify the position. Whether they opt for a splashy free-agent signing like Walker or a calculated trade for Bellinger, the off-season will be pivotal in determining the team’s future success.