Yankees could strike at the perfect time to add a big infield bat

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees may have a World Series-caliber team already in place, but questions linger about whether their infield is strong enough to compete with the game’s elite. While adding a big name now might feel like the right move, there’s a case to be made for waiting until the summer trade deadline to address the infield.

The Yankees are likely to make the playoffs even without another major addition, so holding off on a trade could allow them to assess their team’s health and needs more thoroughly.

Trading for a key piece now introduces risk. A player acquired in the offseason still has to stay healthy and productive through a grueling 162-game schedule. By waiting until the summer, the Yankees would have a clearer sense of their roster’s strengths and weaknesses, as well as the health and availability of key contributors. It’s a strategic approach that gives them the flexibility to make a well-timed move when it matters most.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Timing Is Everything

The Yankees’ patience could also give them access to players who aren’t available yet. As the season progresses, some teams will inevitably fall out of contention, making their stars available in trade talks.

A player like Brendan Donovan, who offers controllability and versatility, might be obtainable if the St. Louis Cardinals struggle again. Donovan, who is projected to make $3.6 million in arbitration for 2025, provides contact skills, defensive flexibility, and a left-handed bat that fits Yankee Stadium perfectly.

Another intriguing option could be Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays. Lowe has a club option for 2026 and could become expendable if the Rays decide to reshuffle their roster midseason. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter posted a 123 wRC+ with 21 homers in 2024, showing the kind of power and on-base ability the Yankees need. While Tampa might be reluctant to trade within the division, a midseason deal could work if the Rays are looking to shed salary or retool.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And then there’s Carlos Correa. The star shortstop has a massive contract with the Minnesota Twins, but if they find themselves out of contention by the trade deadline, the Yankees could swoop in for a blockbuster move. Correa’s elite bat and strong postseason pedigree would elevate the Yankees’ infield significantly, though his hefty salary and injury history make him a more complicated target.

Health Is a Key Variable

Waiting until the trade deadline also allows the Yankees to make a move with a better understanding of their roster’s health. Injuries are unpredictable, and the Yankees have learned that lesson the hard way in recent years. By holding off, they can make sure they’re addressing their most pressing needs rather than trading for a player in a position that ends up being less of an issue than anticipated.

For example, if DJ LeMahieu or Oswald Peraza exceeds expectations at third base, the Yankees might focus on adding depth at another position. Alternatively, if Jazz Chisholm faces challenges in his transition back to second base, that might take priority. This approach ensures the Yankees are using their resources as efficiently as possible.