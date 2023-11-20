Yankees could sign veteran outfielder who just made it to the World Series

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 New York Yankees need offense. There is no other way around it. There might be reports saying that they are prioritizing pitching help and might even bring in an arm or two, but what they truly need is at least three or four players who can make a difference in the lineup. Of course, this is often easier said than done.

In their quest to improve the lineup, the Yankees might be looking at young options via trade, a hitting mastermind that could help get the best out of their existing young batters, and even some veteran alternatives via free agency. Outfielder Tommy Pham could be one, in theory.

Pham started the season with the New York Mets, so he is already familiarized with the Big Apple. Before the trade deadline, he was flipped to the Arizona Diamondbacks. There, he became one of their best hitters and helped guide them to the World Series, eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies on the way.

The Yankees need offense, and Pham can help

The 35-year-old Pham hit .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs, 22 stolen bases, and a .774 OPS with the Mets and D-Backs in 2023. That kind of production would come in handy in the Yankees lineup, which ranked 25th in runs scored this past season.

Pham also became hot in the postseason. In 16 games, he hit .279/.297/.475 with three homers and two steals, plus a solid .772 OPS. He came through in World Series play, too, with a 1.165 OPS and four extra-base hits.

The Yankees, specifically general manager Brian Cashman, have stated they are looking for outfielders and even though he is not a brilliant defender (he is adequate, though), the team has a bigger need for his contributions with the bat.

If Pham is interested, the Yankees should definitely consider signing him during the 2023-24 offseason. He brings playoff pedigree, offensive talent, speed, and power, and many of his past controversies have been exaggerated: he is considered a good teammate by many.