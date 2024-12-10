Yankees could punch back and land Mets star slugger

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If the Yankees want to make waves and stoke the rivalry with the crosstown Mets, pursuing star slugger Pete Alonso would certainly do the trick. While there’s no reported interest yet, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently noted that with general manager Brian Cashman, nothing is ever off the table. The Yankees are exploring creative ways to solve multiple positional needs, and Alonso’s bat would provide a significant boost to the middle of their lineup.

But is Alonso really the right fit for the Yankees?

The Case for Alonso’s Power

The 30-year-old slugger is coming off a solid season with the Mets, playing all 162 games and hitting .240/.329/.459. He smashed 34 home runs, drove in 88 RBIs, and posted a respectable 122 wRC+. Alonso’s power is undeniable, and he has the ability to change a game with a single swing. Slotting him into the Yankees’ batting order would immediately add some much-needed pop and bolster their offensive production.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Concerns About Consistency and Cost

However, Alonso’s game comes with significant drawbacks. Known for being streaky, he has a tendency to go through prolonged cold spells before heating up. For a Yankees team that values reliability in high-pressure situations, this inconsistency could be a concern, especially during postseason play.

Financially, Alonso would be a major commitment. He’s projected to land a deal in the range of seven years and $189 million, paying him an average of $27 million per season. While that might seem reasonable for a player of his caliber, the long-term risks are hard to ignore. By the end of such a deal, Alonso would be 37, and the Yankees already have their share of aging players on expensive contracts that hinder roster flexibility.

Defensive Liabilities Loom Large

Another red flag is Alonso’s defense. Over 1,412.1 innings at first base this past season, he posted -3 defensive runs saved and -8 outs above average. In other words, his glove is a liability. For a team that has prioritized improving its defense in recent years, particularly after disappointing playoff performances, adding a player like Alonso could be counterproductive.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Yankees have seen firsthand how defensive miscues can derail a postseason run. They’re unlikely to invest heavily in a player who might exacerbate those issues, regardless of how many home runs he can hit.

Smarter Alternatives at First Base

Instead of splurging on Alonso, the Yankees could explore more strategic, cost-effective options. Christian Walker, for instance, offers elite defense at first base and comes with a shorter-term commitment. Walker’s expected contract in the range of three years and $60 million would provide flexibility while still delivering solid offensive production.

Alternatively, the Yankees could consider Carlos Santana, who just won a Gold Glove at 38 years old. Santana could be signed to a one-year deal, giving the Yankees time to evaluate their long-term options at first base without committing significant resources.

The Verdict: A Fun Idea, but Not the Right Move

While the idea of prying Pete Alonso away from the Mets is intriguing, it’s not the smartest path for the Yankees. Locking themselves into a long-term, high-risk contract for a player with defensive shortcomings and streaky hitting would only create more problems down the road.