Yankees could pull a sneaky move and promote rising pitching prospect over veteran

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees may have signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal last offseason, but that deal has aged very poorly.

For the past few months, general manager Brian Cashman has been searching for a trade partner to move Stroman’s contract, and even with Luis Gil sidelined for the next few months, the Yankees might still prefer to roll with rising prospect Will Warren instead.

Michael Kay of the YES Network recently added more fuel to the speculation, stating, “[Stroman] remains a trade possibility and is not guaranteed a rotation spot. They highly favor Will Warren and like Carrasco. They are still shopping Stroman.”

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stroman’s Role Remains Unclear

When the Yankees first signed Stroman, the expectation was that he’d fill the role of a steady innings-eater at the back end of the rotation. However, his declining velocity and struggles late in the 2024 season raised concerns about his reliability.

Last year, he posted a 4.31 ERA over 154.2 innings, but his strikeout rate dropped to 6.58 per nine, his lowest since 2018. His ground-ball rate, typically his strongest asset, dipped to 49.2 percent, a sign that he was leaving more pitches over the plate than usual.

Another issue looming over Stroman’s tenure in New York is his contract structure. If he reaches 140 innings this season, it triggers a 2026 player option, which limits his trade value. The Yankees don’t want to be locked into paying an aging, declining pitcher in 2026, especially if there are better internal options available.

With Gil out, the Yankees might opt to keep Stroman around early in the season to eat innings. But if another team sees value in adding a veteran arm, New York could still look to offload him and save around $6 million in salary, even if they have to eat the remaining $12 million to make a deal happen.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Will Warren’s Breakout Puts Pressure on Stroman

One of the main reasons Stroman isn’t guaranteed a rotation spot is because of the emergence of Will Warren, who has been one of the Yankees’ most impressive arms this spring. After making key mechanical adjustments in the offseason, Warren has looked dominant, flashing a vastly improved sweeper and a deceptive changeup.

Over three spring appearances, Warren has a 1.13 ERA, striking out some of the league’s best hitters, including Bryce Harper and Trea Turner. His fastball command has been much sharper, and he’s locating pitches at the top of the zone far more effectively than last year. He profiles as a modern starter—one with legitimate swing-and-miss potential and a diverse arsenal that keeps hitters guessing.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If the Yankees are serious about optimizing their rotation, Warren might simply be the better option. His ceiling is much higher than Stroman’s at this point, and he fits into the long-term picture far more seamlessly. Given how the Yankees have prioritized developing young arms and cutting unnecessary costs, it makes sense why they’d be hesitant to hand Stroman a guaranteed role.

A Tough Call for Cashman

The Yankees are in a tricky spot. They need innings with Gil sidelined, but they also need to think beyond just the next few months. If they believe Warren is ready to contribute now, they might not want to waste time with Stroman, whose best days seem to be behind him.

At the very least, the Yankees might try to use Stroman in the early weeks of the season while they continue exploring trade options. If he can string together a few solid starts, it could make moving him much easier. But given how strongly they feel about Warren’s potential, it seems more like a matter of when, not if, he replaces Stroman in the rotation.