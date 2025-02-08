Yankees could pull a quick one dumping Marcus Stroman for elite defender

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been looking for ways to shed Marcus Stroman’s salary, and while moving his full $18.5 million hit seems like a long shot, they could get creative with the St. Louis Cardinals in a deal involving Nolan Arenado.

General manager Brian Cashman left the door open for a Stroman trade, essentially saying, “We’ll see.” That non-committal response hints that the Yankees are still exploring ways to clear payroll, and the Cardinals, in need of rotation help, could be the perfect trade partner.

Making the Money Work

The Cardinals aren’t eager to keep paying Arenado the $21 million he’s owed annually over the next three years. If the Yankees kicked in $10 million of Stroman’s contract, St. Louis would be getting a capable veteran arm for just $8.5 million in 2025—a bargain for a team that could use more innings in their rotation. At the same time, the Yankees might push the Cardinals to cover a portion of Arenado’s deal, bringing his annual salary down to a more manageable $15.5 million.

The Cardinals would end up saving $12.5 million per season theoretically if Stroman’s money was spread over three years.

Arenado’s no-trade clause adds another wrinkle, but with Paul Goldschmidt—his best friend—already in the Bronx, he might be more open to a move. He recently blocked a deal to the Astros, but the Yankees could be a more appealing destination, especially if he believes they offer a legitimate shot at another ring.

What the Yankees Would Be Getting in Arenado

Arenado’s offense is trending in the wrong direction, but he’s still a valuable player. Last season, he played 152 games and hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs. His power numbers are dipping, with his slugging percentage falling below .400 for the first time in his career, but his strikeout rate remains elite at 14.5%. His 102 wRC+ suggests he was just about league average at the plate, which is concerning given his contract situation.

The real value lies in his defense. He logged 1,268.1 innings at third base in 2024, racking up six defensive runs saved and nine outs above average. Even as he ages, he remains one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball, and his glove could be a huge asset for a Yankees team that has prioritized run prevention this offseason.

Is He a Fit for Yankee Stadium?

The biggest concern for the Yankees isn’t just the cost—it’s the fit. Arenado’s offensive decline is already happening, and moving to Yankee Stadium could make things worse. Unlike hitters who thrive by pulling the ball to the short porch in right field, Arenado has historically relied on driving the ball to left-center, which may not translate well in the Bronx. If his power continues to diminish, the Yankees could be stuck with an expensive defensive specialist whose bat no longer justifies the contract.

At 33 years old, Arenado still has some value, but by the time his deal runs out, he’ll be 37. The Yankees would be banking on his glove staying elite for several more years while accepting that his bat might be, at best, slightly above average. The question is whether that’s worth taking on another long-term contract when they already have big-money deals committed to several aging stars.

A Deal That Could Work—But Comes With Risks

If the Yankees can push the Cardinals to eat a chunk of Arenado’s salary while offloading part of Stroman’s deal, this could be a move that benefits both sides. St. Louis gets much-needed pitching depth, and the Yankees get a defensive upgrade at third base without completely breaking the bank.

The risk? Arenado’s bat could continue trending downward, and if that happens, the Yankees would essentially be paying for a glove-first infielder with an expensive contract — they already have several elite defensive options on the roster. Given their focus on run prevention, they might be willing to take that chance—but it’s far from a sure thing.