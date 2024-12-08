Yankees could pivot fast and aggressively for Plan B outfielder

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are all-in on Juan Soto, but with the sweepstakes now in its final hours and offers surpassing $700 million over 15 years, there’s no guarantee the superstar outfielder will land in the Bronx. While Soto remains the ultimate prize, the Yankees must prepare for the possibility of being outbid and pivot to alternative solutions to bolster their lineup. One name that stands out as a potential Plan B is Teoscar Hernández, a productive and versatile outfielder who could fill a key role for the Bombers.

With Willy Adames coming off the board over the weekend, the Yanks will need to react fast if Soto walks. Chips will begin flying off the board left and right and they will have to execute quickly to maintain their position as a World Series contender in 2025.

Teoscar Hernández: A Quality Alternative

Teoscar Hernández offers the Yankees a more affordable option while still addressing key needs in the outfield and lineup. The 32-year-old is coming off a solid 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs, 99 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+. Though Hernández doesn’t bring the same on-base prowess as Soto, his ability to provide power and drive in runs makes him a valuable asset in his own right.

Defensively, Hernández is primarily a right fielder but has the flexibility to play left if needed. With Aaron Judge potentially staying in centerfield and Jazz Chisholm Jr. capable of shifting back to second base, Hernández could slot into left field seamlessly. This versatility gives the Yankees a viable way to reconfigure their roster without a major drop-off in production.

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s important to note that Teoscar is a sub-par defensive player. The Yankees would likely try to hide him in right field to protect from any liabilities.

Affordable Yet Impactful

Unlike Soto, Hernández wouldn’t command a long-term deal or astronomical salary. He’s projected to sign a contract in the range of three years and $72 million over four years, making him a cost-efficient solution that allows the Yankees to address other areas of need. By avoiding a mega-deal, the Yankees could retain financial flexibility to pursue additional pitching, infield depth, or bullpen reinforcements.

Recent Updates on the Soto Sweepstakes

The Yankees remain one of the frontrunners in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, alongside the Mets, as confirmed by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Offers have reportedly reached $700 million, and Soto’s decision could come at any moment. While the Yankees have matched the Mets’ aggressive pursuit thus far, it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to push the envelope even further. The Dodgers, another rumored contender, appear unwilling to enter the same financial stratosphere, potentially narrowing the field.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Importance of a Swift Pivot

If Soto chooses another team, the Yankees can’t afford to wallow in disappointment. Their off-season strategy hinges on addressing offensive production, and Hernández represents a quality pivot option who could slide into the lineup immediately.

Additionally, signing Hernández would allow the Yankees to spread resources across multiple positions, potentially adding another pitcher like Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, both of whom the Yankees have recently met with via Zoom. The ability to diversify their spending could ultimately make the team stronger overall.