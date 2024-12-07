Yankees have historic offer north of $700 million on the table for free agent star

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees are not messing around in their pursuit of Juan Soto, as they have an offer exceeding the $700 million range on the table according to Jon Heyman. Reportedly between $710 million and $730 million, the Mets are also believed to have an offer between that range, but Heyman also reported that their offer is believed to be the slightly higher one as of right now. As for the other teams currently in the mix, the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are reportedly within “shouting distance” of the Mets’ offer.

It’s shaping up to be a historic free agent saga, with Juan Soto eyeing multiple record-setting bids, and the Yankees will wait anxiously to see if they’re the winners of this heated sweepstakes.

The Yankees are not playing around regarding their pursuit of Juan Soto, but neither are the Mets who have an offer that’s believed to be slightly higher than the Bronx Bomber’s one. Jon Heyman reported that Soto isn’t expected to just take the highest offer on the table and is seriously considering all five offers, giving all participants in the sweepstakes a chance to land one of the game’s very best players.

Whether a team decides to blow Juan Soto away or not remains to be seen, but the Yankees are right in the mix of things and have an extremely aggressive offer on the table. Heyman mentioned that it’s possible that one of the other three teams in the bidding war could have a higher offer on the table than either of the New York offers, but no number was specified by Heyman in the article.

It would be the largest contract in Major League Baseball history, and it seems that this is going to end up with Juan Soto exceeding the number Shohei Ohtani got last season from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A deal at this point feels imminent; Juan Soto is mulling over all of the offers, and while the Yankees would hope they have an inside track because of his time in the Bronx last season, nothing can be truly known. Soto, the ever-stoic star that he is, has yet to reveal his hand and remained impartial to all suitors in media availability sessions during the season, leading many in baseball confused as to where he’ll truly end up.

If money is all he’s after, and that’s certainly possible, then the top bidder will win, but if there are other variables at play, he’ll have his pick of five different organizations who desperately want his services. Whether the Yankees walk away with Juan Soto or not, they did show up financially in these sweepstakes, and now it comes down to hoping that his 2024 season was enjoyable enough to make this a long-term union.

Things seem to be winding down in these sweepstakes, and the Yankees could find out soon whether they have Juan Soto or not for the next decade and a half.