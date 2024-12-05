Yankees could move superstar outfielder to first base ‘eventually’

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

The Yankees are currently laser-focused on the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but that doesn’t mean their offseason plan begins and ends there. Talks with star free-agent pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried signal that the organization has multiple irons in the fire, with Soto’s decision serving as the domino that will set the rest of free agency in motion. With a decision from Soto expected in the next few days, the Yankees could soon pivot to addressing other key needs, including a glaring hole at first base.

The First Base Dilemma

First base remains one of the Yankees’ most intriguing questions this offseason. Cody Bellinger has emerged as a popular name in recent discussions, given his ability to play both first base and the outfield. His versatility could be particularly valuable as the Yankees evaluate their long-term plans for the position and how Aaron Judge fits into them.

However, Jack Curry of the YES Network threw a curveball into the mix during his appearance on the Michael Kay Show, suggesting that Judge could eventually shift to first base. This development could reshape how the Yankees approach the position in free agency, especially when considering the length of potential deals.

The Christian Walker Conundrum

Christian Walker, one of the best defensive first basemen in the league, would be a tremendous upgrade for the Yankees. Walker posted seven defensive runs saved and 13 outs above average in 2024 while slashing .251/.335/.468 with 26 homers and 84 RBIs. His combination of offensive consistency and elite defense would make him a long-term solution at first base. However, Walker is expected to command a multi-year deal, likely in the range of three years or more. That timeline could conflict with the Yankees’ potential plans to transition Judge to first base in the coming years.

A Cheaper Alternative: Carlos Santana

If the Yankees are reluctant to commit to a long-term first baseman, they could explore a more cost-effective option, such as switch-hitter Carlos Santana. Santana would provide solid defense and offensive production on a short-term deal, giving the Yankees flexibility as they evaluate their long-term strategy. A one-year contract with Santana would allow the Yankees to bridge the gap to 2025 without complicating future roster moves.

Bellinger as the Perfect Fit

Cody Bellinger offers another intriguing solution. Not only could Bellinger take over at first base, but his ability to play the outfield provides the Yankees with a seamless way to shift Judge away from center field.

This past season, Judge logged 903 innings in center, posting a perfect fielding percentage but struggling with advanced metrics, including -9 defensive runs saved and -5 outs above average. His performance in center culminated with a costly error in the final game of the World Series, underscoring the need for a long-term defensive adjustment.

By signing Bellinger, the Yankees could add a versatile defender capable of playing in center field while giving themselves an immediate answer at first base. This move would also pave the way for Judge to transition to first in the future without sacrificing the team’s defensive capabilities in the outfield.

The Judge Factor: Planning for the Future

At 6-foot-7, Aaron Judge’s physical stature and MVP-caliber bat make him an ideal candidate for first base as he ages. Moving Judge to the infield would reduce wear and tear on his body while allowing the Yankees to build a more dynamic and athletic outfield. Players like Jazz Chisholm, who could shift back to center field, and other acquisitions would ensure the Yankees maintain flexibility and defensive prowess in the grass.

While Judge is expected to remain in center for at least the 2024 season, the Yankees are clearly planning for the future. Whether it’s through a short-term solution like Santana, a versatile option like Bellinger, or a premier defender like Walker, the decisions made this offseason will have long-term implications for both the roster and Judge’s role.