Yankees could move starting pitcher at trade deadline

Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) follows through on a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees face more challenges than they have available resources to exchange as the summer deadline approaches. Considering the current state of disarray in the starting rotation and the outfield requiring additional reinforcement, Brian Cashman, General Manager, might seek to secure players to bolster specific positions rather than aiming to sell. This would indeed contradict his belief that the Bombers, when healthy, have the capacity to compete at a World Series level.

Cashman hinted at his intention to trade from a strong position, which could potentially be the infield. Gleyber Torres and Oswald Peraza could be considered trade bait, given the lackluster depth in the outfield. Currently, the team can only truly rely on Harrison Bader and Aaron Judge as starting-level defensive elements.

The idea of acquiring Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs has been suggested, but the Cubs’ intentions will depend on their standing at the deadline and whether they wish to pursue a playoff spot.

The Yankees could dip into the starting rotation with Luis Severino:

According to an ESPN report, one player, the Yankees, might consider moving is starting pitcher Luis Severino. Currently on a $15 million contract for the 2023 season, which concludes in 2024, Severino could be a valuable trade for a team needing starting support for the remainder of the season. At 29 years old, Severino had a successful bounce-back season in 2022, with impressive statistics across 102 innings.

The Yankees have bullpen pieces to offer, but another name mentioned by rival execs is that of Luis Severino, who is currently recovering from a right lat strain. He would have to pitch in big league games and demonstrate he is healthy, but if that happens and the Yankees decide to trade him, Severino could have value. Per Buster Olney of ESPN.

This was his first time since 2018 pitching over 100 innings, but his aspirations for continued success appear to have hit a stumbling block. Recently completing his first rehab assignment without any issues, Severino is expected to undertake another rehab session next Tuesday, throwing an additional 60 pitches.

“I understand, but at this stage, I know my body, and unfortunately not for positive reasons,” the frequently injured right-hander commented. “I feel good. I feel prepared. If I can pitch there, I can pitch here. It’s still just pitching and I’m healthy.”

Severino has consistently downplayed his rehab process, indicating his readiness to return to top-tier action. He previously disagreed with the team’s rehab decision, preferring a minor league rehab assignment over another live bullpen session.

Understandably, the Yankees are proceeding cautiously with Severino, given his extensive injury history. As his services don’t make a significant difference at this stage of the season, it is essential to ensure he is properly prepared and not rushing his return.

Based on the report, it is assumed the Yankees would be open to trading another starting pitcher. However, with Frankie Montas already expected to miss all, or at least 90% of the 2023 season, trading one of their top starters would be highly questionable. Unless the Yankees are out of playoff contention and see no way back, there’s a minimal chance that Severino will be traded this year.

The counter-argument suggests that the Yankees will part ways with Severino after the 2023 season regardless, so if they do not consider him a key part of their postseason strategy, obtaining some value before it’s too late could be a sensible move. Nevertheless, this type of trade doesn’t seem to align with Cashman’s confidence in his World Series-caliber team.