Yankees could make a blockbuster deal for Braves Ace

The New York Yankees are building a postseason roster with an elite rotation in mind, but they may not be done yet.

With Max Fried anchoring the staff and Carlos Rodón offering consistency behind him, there’s room for one more impact arm.

The goal is clear: roll into October with a reliable three-man group capable of shutting down any lineup in baseball.

Chris Sale’s resurgence brings upside—and questions

Chris Sale, now 36, is making a strong case as one of the best available arms at this year’s trade deadline.

He’s pitching to a 2.79 ERA over 80.2 innings, striking out nearly 12 batters per nine innings.

Despite his age and injury history, Sale’s fastball velocity is still firm, and his elite slider remains sharp.

He ranks in the 94th percentile in chase rate and 86th in whiff rate—proof that hitters still have trouble catching up.

Opposing lineups aren’t squaring him up often, which is crucial for a Yankees defense that thrives on managing contact.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Could the Yankees roll with three left-handers?

There’s an obvious dilemma in adding Sale to a rotation already headlined by Fried and Rodón.

All three pitchers throw left-handed, and most teams prefer a righty-lefty mix to create matchup advantages in October.

But dominance has a way of erasing concerns over handedness, especially if Sale continues to pitch like an ace.

If anything, it might resemble trying to stop three freight trains coming from different tracks—does it really matter which side they’re coming from?

Sale’s contract and the cost of acquisition

Sale is signed through 2025 with a club option for 2026 at $18 million, which provides short-term control and flexibility.

The financial commitment is sizable, but not unmanageable for a Yankees team pushing for a title window.

The bigger cost would likely come from the farm system, where the Yankees may need to part with a top prospect.

Names like outfielder Spencer Jones could surface in talks if the Braves are open to selling, especially given their position in the standings.

Atlanta currently trails by 13 games in the NL East and could shift toward retooling by July.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Yankees could pivot if price proves too steep

If the prospect cost becomes unworkable, the Yankees could look for a third starter who fits the playoff mold without the “ace” label.

There’s still a gap between wanting Sale and being able to outbid every other interested contender on the market.

Still, with the rotation looking like a clear playoff asset, one more move could make it a true game-changer.

The Yankees may decide that adding a veteran of Sale’s caliber is worth the price—lefty-heavy or not.

