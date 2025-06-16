The Yankees are simply wasting masterclass pitching

The New York Yankees were dealt their first sweep of the season on Sunday, and it certainly felt like a wake-up call.

Not only was it against the rival Boston Red Sox, but the offense went completely silent, failing to score a single run.

It wasn’t just a loss—it was a missed opportunity to build momentum and send a message in the American League East.

The bats that had powered the Yankees through the spring suddenly went cold at Fenway Park, and it cost them dearly.

They’ll look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Angels, but this weekend left a sour taste heading into the new week.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Max Fried continues dominance in wasted effort

Max Fried gave the Yankees everything he had—and then some—in another strong outing that deserved a better fate.

Fried tossed seven innings of two-run ball, allowing just six hits while striking out nine Red Sox hitters.

He threw 106 pitches and dropped his ERA to a brilliant 1.89, one of the best marks in all of baseball.

The lefty ranks in the 89th percentile in walk rate and 87th percentile in ground ball rate, both elite categories.

That kind of profile—low walks and consistent grounders—is a formula aces have been built on for decades.

Fried’s fastball has also been dominant, holding opposing hitters to a .149 average and .234 slugging rate this season.

He gave the Yankees every chance to win, but the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain.

Offensive collapse hits at the worst possible time

The Yankees’ bats didn’t just cool off—they froze solid across all three games against Boston, managing only six runs total.

Sunday’s finale was particularly brutal, as they couldn’t scrape across a single run despite multiple chances.

It felt like a mental wall, not just a bad night—Boston continues to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side.

Game 2 offered the best shot, but even with a four-run ceiling from Red Sox pitching, New York couldn’t take advantage.

Aaron Judge was quiet, and the lineup lacked its usual bite in clutch moments.

No team is immune to cold streaks, but when it’s your biggest rival, those losses cut deeper than usual.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A mental hurdle the Yankees must overcome

It’s hard to ignore how the Yankees have looked tight and tentative against Boston, like they’re pressing in big moments.

Division games always matter more, and the Red Sox seem to bring out the worst version of this Yankees team.

Even with strong pitching performances—especially from Max Fried—New York couldn’t manufacture enough offense to stay competitive.

The talent is there, the depth is real, and the rotation is giving them more than enough to win games like these.

But baseball, like any sport, can be as psychological as it is physical—and right now, the Yankees look stuck in their heads.

