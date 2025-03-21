Yankees could lose spring star if they don’t guarantee him a roster spot today

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Not long ago, the New York Yankees had no clear answer at first base after declining Anthony Rizzo’s 2025 club option. Now? They’re practically overflowing with choices. Depth has a way of sneaking up on you like an unexpected windfall—one minute you’re short on options, the next you’re debating who to cut.

The Yankees went all in this offseason, signing former MVP Paul Goldschmidt, guiding Ben Rice into a legitimate weapon against right-handed pitching, and bringing in Dom Smith on a minor league deal. And now, all three are making compelling cases to be on the Opening Day roster.

The Locks: Goldschmidt and Rice

Goldschmidt is a given. That much was clear the moment he put pen to paper. Rice, initially more of a wild card, has played his way into near-lock status with his ability to mash righties and add versatility to the roster.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

That leaves Dom Smith, who’s done everything in his power to force the Yankees into a tough decision.

Dom Smith’s Case: Too Good to Ignore?

Smith has been on a tear in Grapefruit League action, hitting .297 with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and a solid .857 OPS. That’s not just respectable—it’s the kind of performance that makes a front office sit up and rethink its plans. And now, the Yankees don’t have the luxury of waiting.

Smith included a clause in his contract that puts the pressure on, per Andy Martino: if the Yankees don’t add him to the roster by the end of today, he has 24 hours to opt out and explore other opportunities.

If the Yankees do not add Dom Smith to the roster by end of day today, he will have 24 hours to opt out, league sources say. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 21, 2025

Stanton’s Injury Helps His Case

Giancarlo Stanton’s injury changes the equation a bit. Without a set designated hitter, the Yankees could use Smith as a backup first baseman and part-time DH, with Rice also splitting time between first base and DH while serving as an emergency catcher.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The only hiccup? Both Smith and Rice hit left-handed, making a DH platoon far from ideal. The Yankees are short on impact bats as it is, though, so letting a productive hitter walk over handedness concerns might not be the best move.

A decision is expected today, and the Yankees have to ask themselves one question: can they really afford to let a good hitter go?