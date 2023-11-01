Yankees could lose key bench coach to Mets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are actively searching for a new manager following Buck Showalter’s dismissal at the close of the 2023 regular season.

With the team underperforming, the Mets’ aim is to find a dynamic leader capable of rejuvenating the clubhouse and setting them on the path to success.

Yankees’ Bench Coach in the Spotlight

Unfortunately for the Yankees, the Mets have shown keen interest in their bench coach, Carlos Mendoza. At 43, Mendoza boasts an association with the Yankees’ organization that dates back to 2009.

Having spent the last four seasons under Aaron Boone, who’s under contract through the 2024 campaign, Mendoza’s reputation has grown. Although he remains an underdog for the Mets’ managerial position, the fact that he’s set for a second interview is notable. Moreover, the Cleveland Guardians have also shown interest, considering him as a potential successor to Tito Francona.

Potential Impact on the Yankees

Mendoza is a key figure in the Yankees’ clubhouse, and his departure would undoubtedly be a significant loss. His role as an influential coach can’t be understated, so seeing him shift to a rival team would be a considerable blow.