Yankees could lean on young starter to get the job done in Game 1 of the ALCS

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Yankees have a challenging series ahead in the ALCS as they face the Cleveland Guardians, who secured their spot in the next round by defeating the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

With the ALCS starting on Monday night at 7:38 PM, the Yankees benefit from an extra day of rest, which will give their pitching staff more time to prepare. Although the Yankees have yet to officially announce their Game 1 starter, manager Aaron Boone has hinted that Luis Gil will not take the mound to open the series, though he could feature later on, possibly in Game 3 or 4, depending on how the series unfolds.

Clarke Schmidt Likely to Start Game 1 for the Yankees

All signs point to Clarke Schmidt as the likely Game 1 starter for the Yankees. Schmidt is coming off a solid outing in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals, where he pitched 4.2 innings and posted a 3.86 ERA. He was just one out away from locking in an impressive performance before a double by Michael Massey led to a couple of runs. Schmidt’s performance was promising overall, and despite that late-game mishap, his strong showing provides Boone with confidence.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Schmidt’s ability to generate ground balls stood out, with a 46.2% ground ball rate—about 6% higher than his regular season average. His movement on pitches will be key against Cleveland, a team known for its effectiveness against left-handed pitching. Starting a right-hander like Schmidt would give the Yankees a favorable matchup, as the Guardians have struggled this season against right-handed pitching, batting just .235.

Potential Pitching Strategy for the Series

If Schmidt gets the nod for Game 1, the Yankees have the flexibility to plan the rest of their rotation based on how the series unfolds.

Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ ace, is a likely option for Game 2, though the team could consider giving him extra rest if they take Game 1. If they win early, Boone might lean toward Carlos Rodon or Luis Gil in Game 2, saving Cole for a crucial Game 3 on the road, where he could make a major impact.

Game 1 could be pivotal for setting the tone in the series, and if Schmidt can deliver a strong performance, the Yankees will have more freedom to manage their pitching staff strategically.

Cleveland’s Challenges Against Right-Handed Pitching

Cleveland enters the series with some challenges at the plate. Against right-handers, they’ve posted a .235 batting average this season, suggesting that Schmidt’s start could give the Yankees an edge. The Guardians will likely turn to Tanner Bibee as their top pitching option. Bibee finished the season with a 3.47 ERA over 173.2 innings, making him a formidable opponent, but the Yankees will look to exploit Cleveland’s bullpen, which they had to rely on heavily in their series against Detroit.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Guardians’ bullpen, including Matthew Boyd, who posted a 2.72 ERA over just 39.2 innings this season, could be vulnerable if the Yankees can work the pitch count and force Cleveland’s starters out early. The Yankees, who faced a tougher Kansas City Royals pitching staff with starters like Cole Ragan and Seth Lugo, should feel more confident going up against Cleveland’s relief arms.

Home Field Advantage May Not be so Important

Interestingly, the Yankees performed better on the road during the ALDS in Kansas City, raising questions about the significance of home-field advantage as they return to the Bronx. While Yankee Stadium has traditionally been a fortress, the team may find more success away from home. Regardless, the Yankees’ ability to produce offensively will be crucial, especially with star slugger Aaron Judge looking to find his form after some early playoff struggles.

If Judge returns to his MVP-level production, the Yankees should have no trouble generating runs against a Cleveland pitching staff that, while solid, is not as formidable as Kansas City’s. The Bombers will need their lineup to step up, especially with opportunities to face Cleveland’s bullpen rather than their stronger starters.

Looking Ahead to the ALCS

The ALCS presents an intriguing matchup between two teams with very different strengths. The Yankees, with their powerful offense and strategic pitching options, will look to exploit Cleveland’s weaknesses, particularly their reliance on relief pitching. With Schmidt likely to start Game 1 and the potential for Cole or Rodon to follow, the Yankees are well-positioned to take control of the series early.

As the series gets underway, all eyes will be on how Boone manages his pitching staff and whether Aaron Judge can ignite the offense to lead the Yankees toward a potential World Series appearance.