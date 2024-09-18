Yankees could keep young shortstop on the bench

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees made the strategic decision to bench starting shortstop Anthony Volpe on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, giving utility man Oswaldo Cabrera a chance to prove his worth.

Volpe’s Struggles at the Plate

Volpe has been enduring a prolonged slump in the batter’s box, making him a liability for the Yankees’ offense. As a result, manager Aaron Boone faces a tough decision moving forward.

The 23-year-old shortstop is hitting just .246/.294/.369 this season, with 11 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. His 87 wRC+ indicates he’s 13% worse than the average MLB player, and his recent performance has been particularly concerning. Since August 1, Volpe has been hitting just .219 with a 58 wRC+. In September, his production has dropped even further, with a -9 wRC+ and a .163 batting average alongside a 33.3% strikeout rate.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Much-Needed Rest for Volpe

Boone made the call to give Volpe a much-needed day of rest, especially considering he’s played 149 games this season. With the playoffs looming, the Yankees need him to be at his best. In his absence, Oswaldo Cabrera took full advantage of the opportunity on Tuesday, delivering a stellar performance with two hits and an RBI. Cabrera has become a valuable asset for the Yankees, stepping up in times of injury and, in this case, inconsistency.

Cabrera’s Strong Offensive Output

On the season, the 25-year-old utility man is hitting .252 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs over 102 games. Since August 1, Cabrera has been on fire, posting a .304/.360/.478 slash line with a 139 wRC+. His ability to play multiple defensive positions at a high level further increases his value, and his offensive surge couldn’t have come at a better time for the Yankees.

Yankees Look to Solidify Division Lead

With the Yankees holding a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, they are in prime position to skip the Wild Card round. Boone may consider giving Volpe a few more days of rest, especially if Cabrera continues to produce at a high level. With the playoffs approaching, every decision will be crucial, and the Yankees need all hands on deck to maintain their momentum and secure their spot atop the division.